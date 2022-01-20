Invesco Expands its Canadian ETF Line-up with Eight New ESG ETFs

The launch reaffirms a commitment to ESG ETFs, offering investors a variety of ways to tailor ESG exposure to their unique needs.

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the launch of eight new exchanged-traded funds (ETFs) that expand its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) offerings. The robust ESG ETF launch broadens the depth and breadth of its ESG ETF line-up to meet clients' specific investment goals.

"Our clients tell us that ESG focused products have become a key component of building diversified portfolios and we are committed to further expanding our ESG offerings," said Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President, Head ETFs & Index Strategies, Canada. "Invesco will continue to dedicate resources and employ our in-house expertise to create new ESG ETFs that can help clients meet their desired investment outcomes."

Five of the eight ETFs launching today, which are listed below, will include a series of CAD Hedged Units:

ETF Name Ticker Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE (CAD Units) IUCE.F (CAD Hedged Units) Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE (CAD Units) IUTE.F (CAD Hedged Units) Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE (CAD Units) ISTE.F (CAD Hedged Units) Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE (CAD Units) IICE.F (CAD Hedged Units) Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE (CAD Units) IITE.F (CAD Hedged Units) Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF IWBE

"By growing our ESG suite of products, our goal is to offer investors an unpreceded combination of solutions that can potentially meet a wide variety of ESG goals," continued Chiefalo. "Our launch today is the first step in the reinvigoration of Invesco's Canadian ETF suite."

Seven of the ESG ETFs launched today will track ESG indices from S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). S&P DJI has been a pioneer in ESG indexing for 20 years, starting with the 1999 launch of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The new Invesco ETFs will add a variety of ESG opportunities and several new markets to the two existing Invesco ETFs tracking ESG indices from S&P DJI, the Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF (ESG / ESG.F) and Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF (ESGC / ESGC.F).

The actively-managed Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF (IWBE) applies the same ESG screening methodology as the existing Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF (BESG). Both will seek to deliver interest income and growth potential through ESG fixed income allocations.

Invesco also recently launched the Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQCE / QQCE.F) and Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJE / QQJE.F) in November 2021. Today's launch increases the number of ESG ETF products offered in Canada to 13.

The initial offering of the eight ETFs included in the above table has now closed. Units in the ETFs will be available for trading on TSX when the market opens today.

Invesco Americas ETF suite currently has over US$407 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31, 2021. Invesco Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units. Most Invesco ETFs seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and are not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates. In contrast, if an Invesco ETF is actively managed, then the sub-advisor has discretion to adjust that Invesco ETF's holdings in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices are a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); "TSX" is a trademark of TSX, Inc., and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Canada Ltd. The Invesco S&P ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P Indices.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 ESG Index™, and Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index™ are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd.

The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, stephanie.diiorio@invesco.com 212.278.9037

