FORMER DC HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE JOINS UPSTREAM

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpStream Healthcare, a billion-dollar, full risk health services organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of former CMS leader and hospital CEO Valinda Rutledge as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer effective February 15th, 2022. She was most recently the Executive Vice President, Federal Affairs for APG where she headed all federal government affairs activities in DC.

"As we move into a time of even greater demand for innovation in healthcare, I am excited to be working at UpStream and its unique model of value-driven primary care. I am also incredibly excited to be working alongside a team of national leaders led by Dr. Sanjay Doddamani, CEO at UpStream, as we transform healthcare in America," said Ms. Rutledge. "I have committed my career to this work and this role allows me to work closer with patients and providers to make these bold changes in the care delivery system"

Rutledge brings a wealth of experience to UpStream Care. She previously worked as a founding member of the leadership team (Senior Advisor and Group Director) at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Innovation (CMMI) where she helped build the Innovation Center from its startup phase and managed the design and launch of several of the Center's Alternative Payment models. Before joining the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Ms. Rutledge was the Chief Executive Officer of several regional/ multistate health systems within Bon Secours and SSM Health.

"Valinda has a remarkable set of skills and experience in government relations, regulatory requirements and corporate governance that will support thousands of primary care physicians nationwide," said chairman and founder, Fergus Hoban, the healthcare entrepreneur who created UpStream in response to the poor coordination of care that plagues American seniors.

She will support a team of seasoned executives led by Dr. Sanjay Doddamani, a cardiologist, and CEO of UpStream Healthcare. "Valinda will lend UpStream's affiliated practices and physician groups a voice at the table so they can realize the promise of value-based care as the nation continues to face ever-rising costs in the delivery of care for seniors," said Doddamani.

UpStream's unique model offers support to practices of any size or historic experience who do not have adequate resources or ability to bear the heavy financial risks currently associated with value-based payment models. Participating providers receive Guaranteed Advanced Payments for quality or GAP-Q™ as financial incentives on a scheduled basis for their quality performance, taking the guesswork out of an otherwise unpredictable environment.

UpStream Care Company is a full risk managed services organization providing physicians with the support and systems they need to improve healthcare for seniors. To achieve this, UpStream embeds a powerful support platform that facilitates physicians, pharmacists, and nurses to work together in primary care practices to achieve better outcomes and value.

