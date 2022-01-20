Florilla: A Pineland's Romance

MEDFORD, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Publishing, Inc., the independent publisher of The New York Times bestseller Boardwalk Empire, announced the publication of Perdita Buchan's latest novel, Florilla: A Pinelands Romance.

Granddaughter of "The Pinelands Witch," daughter of the self-styled Wizard of the Pines, and with powers of her own, eleven-year-old Florilla Munion finds herself abandoned deep in the New Jersey Pinelands. Rescued by the itinerant Dr. Peace, she is taken to Benderville, a model mill town in the heart of the Pines owned by the doctor's old friend, the eccentric, progressive Benjamin Bender. Benjamin Bender takes Florilla in, and she becomes his pupil when he discovers her talent for his beloved Latin and Greek.

Florilla's stay in Benderville is only the beginning of her journey. Her abusive father, Jack Munion, is a constant threat. He knows Florilla has abilities that would be an asset to his traveling act. As Florilla nears her eighteenth birthday, Benjamin Bender, afraid he can no longer keep the magician at bay, tries to marry her off.

Devastated by this betrayal, Florilla runs away. While on the run, she comes across Colin Drysdale, a young English botanist who has injured his leg. She bandages his wound and takes him back to his home on the edge of the Pines. She falls in love with Colin, but Florilla's happiness is disrupted when her father kidnaps her. Although she is separated from Colin by time and distance, they continue to search for each other. Not just a love story, Florilla exposes the diverse and sometimes conflicting lifestyles that competed to survive in nineteenth-century America.



