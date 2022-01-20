DAVIDSON HOSPITALITY GROUP TO OPERATE DAVENPORT HOTEL COLLECTION, NEWLY ACQUIRED BY KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS Portfolio of five luxury hotels in downtown Spokane, Wash. under new ownership and management

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group expands into the Inland Northwest region with the addition of Davenport Hotels to its Pivot lifestyle portfolio. Established by Walt and Karen Worthy over 20 years of ownership, Davenport Hotels is comprised of the five top luxury, convention, business and leisure hotels in Spokane, Wash.: The Historic Davenport, The Davenport Tower, The Davenport Lusso, The Centennial and The Davenport Grand Hotel.

Pivot, in partnership with KSL and longtime Davenport Hotels Managing Director Lynnelle Caudill and her team, will continue building upon the legacy of the Worthy's leadership to preserve the history and heritage of Davenport Hotels.

"KSL's proven success in investing in and elevating legacy properties will ensure that we continue to provide Davenport guests with the same high-quality experience established during the Worthy's ownership," said Pete Sams, chief operating officer, Davidson Hospitality Group. "Under our management, we look forward to even further enhancing the properties' service offerings, continuing to engage the local community and strengthening the brand to attract even more visitors to Spokane."

"As a company whose primary focus is to invest in travel and leisure properties, we understand the importance of hotels to their local community," said Michael Mohapp, principal, KSL Capital Partners. "The Worthys have built Davenport Hotels from a single hotel with the restoration of The Historic Davenport to a portfolio of Spokane's highest quality hotels, and we are privileged to be part of the next chapter of these properties to ensure they continue to flourish."

The Historic Davenport is an iconic landmark, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and Spokane's grandest destination with more than 100 years of storied history and renewed luster. An industry pioneer as the first hotel with air conditioning, a central vacuum system, housekeeping carts, accordion ballroom doors and ice water delivered to guests in each of its 405 rooms through specially designed faucets, The Historic Davenport became known as the most modern hotel in the U.S. when it opened in 1914. In 1985, the hotel closed and narrowly escaped demolition. The Worthys then purchased the property 17 years later, reopening the hotel in 2002 after a comprehensive restoration.

Davenport Hotels has since grown to include four additional hotels across downtown Spokane – The Davenport Tower, The Davenport Lusso, The Centennial and The Davenport Grand Hotel – which together with The Historic Davenport form an elegant union of new and historic hotels totaling 1,787 guest rooms, 10 restaurants and lounges, and nearly 130,000 square feet of meeting & event space. Steps from Davenport Hotels is River Park Square, Spokane's premier destination for shopping and entertainment, along with parks and trails. Wineries, breweries and distilleries are in close proximity, as well as the Spokane Convention Center anchored by the 716-room Davenport Grand Hotel, The Podium sportsplex and the new downtown stadium slated to open fall 2023.

Davidson Hospitality Group also operates several legendary historic properties across the U.S., ranging from boutique hotels to complex assets, including The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Fla.; Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Mich.; Hotel Viking in Newport, R.I.; The Cottonwood Hotel in Omaha, N.E; Canopy Philadelphia in Philadelphia, P.A. and Hotel Bella Grace and The Mills House in Charleston, S.C.

For more information on Davenport Hotels, visit www.davenporthotelcollection.com.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 78 existing hotels and resorts; more than 187 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate, and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; London, England and Singapore. Since 2005, KSL has raised approximately $15 billion of capital across both debt and equity funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com .

