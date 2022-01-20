Contentful Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO and DENVER and BERLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, is proud to announce that it has been named to FlexJobs' 9th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. This list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. Contentful is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2021. A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time.

"With employees representing 70 different nationalities and working from 11 countries around the world, Contentful knows that talent isn't confined to a few major cities and we value the diversity of perspective our distributed employees bring to the company. We look forward to continuing to grow our remote work opportunities in the years to come, in addition to offering vibrant offices in our three hub locations that are designed for the new ways of working," said Contentful Senior Vice President of People, Vanessa MacIlwaine. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to support remote employees, and our inclusion in the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022."

Contentful currently has more than 200 remote employees located throughout 11 countries and 27 states in the U.S. Remote employees represent all functional areas across the company, including the executive leadership team.

"One of FlexJobs' recent surveys found that only three percent of workers would prefer to return to the office full-time after the pandemic," said Sara Sutton, Founder, and CEO of FlexJobs. "The important role that remote work plays in today's modern workplace cannot be underestimated, and smart companies, like the ones featured on this list, will formally integrate remote work into their business model for the long term. Our intent in creating this list in 2014 remains the same in 2022, which is to help job seekers connect with companies that are not only providing remote career opportunities but also leading the way for a more flexible future of work," Sutton concluded.

FlexJobs saw a 12% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2021 over 2020. While the increase in the actual number of remote job postings is notable, the growth in the variety of remote job titles and the range of professional positions companies are now allowing to work from home is also substantial. The majority of remote positions reflect manager and experienced levels, but at least 20% also encompass entry-level and director-level position

