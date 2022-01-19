Union Pacific Railroad and Schneider to Team Up for Intermodal Service in 2023

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad is pleased to announce it will be the primary intermodal rail transportation provider in the western U.S. for Schneider effective January 2023. The partnership creates seamless service and reliability between the railroad and Schneider, which provides the critical "first and last miles" of the supply chain.

"Schneider's Intermodal business is a great fit for Union Pacific's diverse network," said Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. "We look forward to growing in the Intermodal space together."

Schneider, a premier transportation and logistics provider, recently celebrated over 30 years of Intermodal service. Schneider's intermodal network services +45 ramps in North America with over 25,000 Intermodal containers.

"We are excited to have Schneider be a part of our intermodal service offering," said Union Pacific Executive Vice President – Marketing and Sales Kenny Rocker. "Schneider's operational excellence and focus on growth, combined with the strength of Union Pacific's intermodal network are a natural fit. We expect both companies to provide customer-centric solutions, utilizing Union Pacific's unparalleled franchise and reliable intermodal service product."

"When we pair Union Pacific's transcontinental rail solutions with our company-owned assets and professional drivers, we will be an unstoppable force in the intermodal marketplace," said Schneider Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Jim Filter.

Moving freight by rail is one of the most environmentally responsible options, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75% and helping Union Pacific customers cut their own environmental footprint. At Union Pacific, a ton of freight can move 454 miles on a single gallon of diesel gas, and the company is committed to investing in technology that helps it identify further fuel-saving opportunities.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com .

ABOUT SCHNEIDER

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

