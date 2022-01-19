Thompson Thrift Residential to Develop Luxury 336-Unit Multifamily Community located near Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift Residential, a wholly-owned affiliate of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today the development of Prism at Diamond Ridge, a 336-unit, luxury multifamily community located in Moon Township, a thriving suburb of Pittsburgh. Resident move-ins are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

"Pittsburgh is one of the fastest growing U.S. cities for tech jobs, and over 50% of the city's population consists of Millennial and Gen Z residents that are in their prime renting years," said Brian Southworth, senior vice president of acquisitions, partner. "Our dedication to developing top-notch communities built on modern style, luxury and convenience will provide a welcome new renting option to the area's growing population."

Located at 2000 Market Place Boulevard, Prism at Diamond Ridge is conveniently situated near I-376, only 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh and near the Pittsburgh International Airport. Additionally, several major employers are in the area, including Cigna, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the FedEx Ground headquarters and Dick's Sporting Goods' headquarters.

Sitting on 22 acres, Prism at Diamond Ridge will include 336 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a classic three-story garden style layout. Each home will feature spacious open floor plans with the highest quality finishes including gourmet bar kitchens with quartz countertops and generous cabinet space; tile backsplashes; stainless steel appliances; modern plumbing fixtures; tiled showers with glass doors; 9-foot ceilings with designer light fixtures; wood inspired flooring; walk-in closets; full-size washers and dryers and much more. Residents will also have the opportunity to take advantage of resort style community amenities including a professionally decorated clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool with cabanas, community gardens, fitness trails, bike repair shops and bark parks and doggie spas.

Prism at Diamond Ridge will connect via sidewalk to the Montour Trail, the country's longest suburban rail-trail, which is a multi-use non-motorized recreational pathway that extends 47 miles from Coraopolis to Clairton.

In addition to its accessibility to many of the region's top employers, Prism at Diamond Ridge is also in proximity to several national retailers like Costco, Sam's Club and Lowe's, as well as regional shopping centers, Robinson Town Centre and The Mall at Robinson, which is anchored by Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney and Macy's. The property is also located in the highly rated Moon Area School District.

In 2021, Porch.com ranked Pittsburgh as one of the country's "Best Places to Move After College" and the recent expansions of Uber and Google have served as a major economic catalyst.

Prism at Diamond Ridge is Thompson Thrift Residential's second community in Pennsylvania, joining Meeder Flats, located in Cranberry Township. Thompson Thrift has made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build Class A residential communities in markets across the country with a range of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities. The company recently earned the distinction of being named one of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's Influencers of Multifamily Real Estate for 2021.

