Moz Launches Tool to Help all SEOs Make Sense of Google's 'Page Experience' Updates New Performance Metrics tool analyzes performance factors impacting rankings and gives tips for staying visible on the SERPs

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moz , a leader in search engine optimization technology , announced today the launch of its Performance Metrics suite within the Site Crawl toolset in Moz Pro. The new feature, which had an initial beta release last Spring, enables SEOs and site owners to automate and streamline performance analyses, which was previously a time intensive task. It also provides insights from Moz Search Scientists on how to improve overall on-site user experience.

moz.com (PRNewsfoto/Moz)

When Google rolled out its ' Page Experience ' algorithm in August 2021, user experience and performance factors became critical to maintaining rankings in search results. The Performance Metrics suite pulls in all Core Web Vitals, and additional performance metrics that Moz customers should consider fixing to help improve their on-page user experience and, in turn, continue ranking.

"SEOs shouldn't assume Google is done with Page Experience, just because their initial update was finally rolled out. As more and more sites start passing the Core Web Vital thresholds, its impact on ranking will become more noticeable," said Tom Capper , Senior Search Scientist at Moz. "We wanted to offer SEOs a way to automatically analyze their pages for performance and ensure they're armed with the right information on how to improve the overall user experience to help achieve their goals. The Performance Metrics suite does all that and more, directly in the Moz Pro platform."

The enhanced feature allows Moz customers to track URLs on a weekly automated and on-demand basis across desktop and mobile devices – handy for the desktop rollout of the Page Experience update later this year. Showcasing performance scores over time helps users keep an eye on developing issues before they affect a site's SERP visibility, traffic volume, and conversion goals. After prioritizing pages that need help meeting Core Web Vital thresholds, users can implement Moz's recommended updates and then report on the impact of their efforts with custom reports.

"We have been using the Performance Metrics feature in Moz Pro regularly for our client reporting because it helps them better understand what technical improvements are needed to pass Core Web Vital thresholds with a click of a button," said Peter Van Zelst, Managing Director of Zelst Limited . "The range of tools in the Performance Metrics suite enables us to provide an actionable set of recommendations for improvements that can be passed to clients and their developers, or our own team, and also allows us to easily monitor progress of performance scores on implementation."

To get started using the Performance Metrics suite or to learn more about Core Web Vitals and the impact on site performance, please visit Moz.com .

