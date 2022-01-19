Loopback Analytics Working with the University of Rochester Medical Center on Specialty Pharmacy Initiatives to Improve Patient Outcomes

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for hospitals and health systems, is excited to announce it is working with the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) to continue advancing specialty pharmacy services.

"Working with Loopback Analytics on this initiative will yield data insights that can enable us to better serve our patients while growing our specialty pharmacy program," says Jason Smith, Executive Director of Ambulatory Pharmacy for URMC.

Specialty pharmacy is a rapidly evolving area in healthcare, and academic medical centers like URMC play a key role in providing effective care programs for their patients that bring improved outcomes. The Loopback platform will enable this effort through its easy-to-use analytics and seamless data integration.

"We are thrilled to be providing our pharmacy analytics platform to bolster URMC's efforts to improve patient care and advance their specialty pharmacy growth efforts," said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO.

About URMC:

The University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) is one of the nation's leading academic medical centers. It forms the centerpiece of the University of Rochester's health research, teaching and patient care missions.

The University of Rochester Medical Center is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian, and nonprofit research university.

The medical center includes Strong Memorial Hospital, the Eastman Institute for Oral Health, the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, with its faculty practice (University of Rochester Medical Faculty Group), and the University of Rochester School of Nursing.

Media contact:

JD Smiley

214-552-3023

jdsmiley@loopbackanalytics.com

