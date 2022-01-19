Leading Crypto IRA Software Platform iTrustCapital Secures $125 Million in Series A Round Led by NYC-Based Left Lane Capital

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrustCapital, the #1 software platform in America for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through individual retirement accounts (IRAs)*, announced today it has secured $125 million in a Series A growth equity investment with a post-money valuation exceeding $1.3 billion. The round was led by NYC-based growth equity firm Left Lane Capital. iTrustCapital plans to use the proceeds to expand products and services, scale client service and development teams, explore strategic acquisitions, and launch additional marketing channels. iTrustCapital has been bootstrapped to date and is profitable.

"We are thrilled to complete our Series A with Left Lane Capital," said iTrustCapital CEO Todd Southwick. "We bootstrapped ourselves into the position as the industry leader by focusing on having the best product with excellent client service - and thus grew organically within the crypto community. Having the backing of such a reputable fund and access to a highly talented team offers us great strength and further credibility as we bring our service to the tens of millions of new investors coming into this rapidly expanding market."

"We are equally excited to partner with iTrustCapital to help support their mission to provide access to cryptocurrency and other alternative investment products through self-directed IRAs," said Left Lane's Matthew Miller, who is joining the company's Board of Directors. "We were impressed by iTrustCapital's lean, focused approach, world-class management team, significant revenue growth, and strong reputation in the crypto IRA ecosystem. iTrustCapital serves clients that seek long-term, tax-advantaged** exposure to cryptocurrency as an asset class - a formidable and fast-growing market opportunity that traditional financial institutions have not fully addressed."

While the average age of a crypto investor is typically between 21 and 35-years old, iTrustCapital's loyal client base comprises thousands of working professionals in the 45 to 65- year-old age range. These investors believe in cryptocurrency as a viable alternative asset class over the long term and want tax-advantaged** access through their retirement accounts. Leveraging its proprietary software platform, iTrustCapital makes the process simple and secure by providing 24/7 trading access with live customer support and a diverse list of crypto assets, which are now easily accessible through its newly launched app for iPhone®. The company recently announced that it dropped its monthly account servicing fees, further positioning itself to capitalize on the growing appetite for crypto from long-term IRA investors seeking a secure, low-cost solution with diversified products.

iTrustCapital set out to simplify the crypto IRA investment process, empowering millions of investors who are keen to participate in the economic growth of this asset class. The company continues to enhance its award-winning platform and customer onboarding experience with an intuitive user interface and is committed to providing the tools, products, and resources needed for its clients to be successful over the long term. Achieving high consumer trust levels - built on a foundation of transparency, security, excellent service, and long-term client relationships - are paramount for iTrustCapital. Transforming this market will help unleash$13 trillion worth of U.S. assets in IRAs into alternative assets.

iTrustCapital is also exploring the potential to provide new features to clients in the near-term, including crypto staking services and the ability to participate in governance activities through governance tokens like Uniswap, Compound, MakerDAO, Sushi, Polkadot, and more.

iTrustCapital, in connection with its partners and vendors, attracted over $2 billion in assets and over 25,000 client-funded accounts since inception. Earlier this year, iTrustCapital was voted Innovator of the Year and #1 Crypto Investment Platform by the IMA Impact21 Awards. The company grew from $2 billion to more than $4.5 billion in total transaction volume within the last six months and has received 1,825 Trust Pilot reviews, boasting an "Excellent" 4.5-star average rating. iTrustCapital consistently has excellent ratings and lowest fees among its competitors while focusing on efficiencies made possible through scalable technology.

About Left Lane Capital:

Left Lane Capital is a leading New York-based global growth-equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology companies. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs creating category-defining businesses fundamental to the human condition and spirit. Previous investments include GoStudent, Masterworks, M1 Finance, Tovala, FightCamp, Wayflyer, Tapcart, and more. For more information, please visit www.leftlanecap.com.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is the #1 Crypto IRA software platform in America that allows clients to transact in cryptocurrencies with the tax advantages of their IRA. iTrustCapital's revolutionary software platform eliminates the costly inefficiencies and outdated processes of previous IRA models, opening the door for investors to access various digital assets through their retirement accounts --at costs lower than other IRA companies. Headquartered in Long Beach, CA, iTrustCapital was founded in 2018 by Todd Southwick and Blake Skadron. iTrustCapital's software platform is available to all qualified US-based investors (excluding NY and HI) and currently provides access to 25 cryptocurrencies, as well as physical gold and silver. iTrustCapital continues to review and add new assets frequently to meet demand.

