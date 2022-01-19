FIRST TWO PRODUCTS FROM RIPPLE HEALTH GROUP (RHG) LAUNCH RHG Out of Stealth Mode; Unveils Both An Enterprise & Consumer Application To Improve Care Coordination and Communication

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripple Health Group (RHG), a health technology company focused on finding the most impactful ways to bring physical, mental, and social help to every person, is pleased to introduce its first two products Care Memo TM and LikePaper Ⓡ.

Looking to provide solutions to some of the biggest health challenges, the company's first two products are focused on identifying and closing gaps in care while reducing the burden of caregiving. The company's first partner, a healthcare organization that is using RHG's Care Memo solution with Institutional Special Needs Plans (I-SNPs) and Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) to help support the acute patient population and complex care patients enrolled in home care.

According to the National Alliance for Caregiving, (November 2021) more than 1 in 5 people in the United States care for a family member, friend or neighbor with a healthcare need or functional disability and 7 in 10 do so with no paid help. Beyond the numbers, the mental, physical and social strain of caregiving was something RHG CEO and co-founder David Ko observed within his own family.

"When I was visiting my mother in Korea, I watched her care for my ailing grandmother. I was shocked. I watched my mother coordinate all my grandmother's care through piles and piles of paper. I felt the weight of her day-to-day caregiving duties just looking at that pile of paper. It was at that moment that I recognized how necessary it is to address and improve caregiving globally," shared Ko.

Care Memo and LikePaper offer caregivers peace of mind through simple and innovative technology solutions that help them check on, monitor and manage a loved one's health. RHG's goal is to bridge the gaps that are often felt between patients, their families and caregivers, and the healthcare system. Both products are designed to meet HITRUST and HIPAA privacy and security obligations.

Care Memo and LikePaper are built on ATLAS, RHG's proprietary health platform that creates, deploys and scales products for consumers and healthcare systems. ATLAS has the ability to be configured to work with existing resources and within multiple healthcare platforms, while being one of the most flexible and dynamic technology platforms.

Care MemoTM — An enterprise application with an admin web portal that healthcare companies use to communicate and connect people directly and securely to their care teams. RHG's first partner is using the app within their Institutional Special Needs Plan's care models (I-SNPs) and Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) to help support the acute patient population and complex care patients enrolled in home care.

Care Memo is designed to help health plans, provider systems, nursing/LTC facilities, in-home care teams, and employers ease the administrative burden of communicating with and monitoring members. The app features secure, two-way communication with patients and their family members to include the delivery of timely resources, information and notifications and is easily integrated into all systems. There is also a web application for professional caregivers to invite members to review and manage communications, documents and tasks all in one place.

The number of messages sent to care teams has grown 60% since introducing the app to members and shifts patient/caregiver behavior. Once a patient or family member receives a visit summary or message via Care Memo, they message the care team directly in-app instead of calling or via another non-secure mode of communication.

"Organizations are constantly looking for ways to simplify and streamline the coordination of care between their members and healthcare providers, which not only increases member satisfaction and workforce efficiency, but improves patient outcomes." said Molly Coye, MD, Former State Commissioner of Health NJ and CA. "Care Memo is easy to integrate and offers the customization necessary to meet the needs of patients, as well as healthcare organizations."

LikePaperⓇ — A free consumer application that connects people directly and securely to their care teams and provides a secure place to store, organize and share health information for patients, family members and caregivers.

Soft-launched nearly a year ago, LikePaper (4.6+ app store rating) has grown 1,700% in the past six months. The app was created to ease the many burdens of caregiving—storing, organizing and sharing information and communication. People can securely store important documents in one place, organize medications and appointments, share updates, coordinate care, and set up a family and friends care team for support and help with important tasks.

"Ripple Health Group has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of patients, and the informal and formal providers who care for them. Its technology solutions facilitate communication that will reduce errors by helping to organize information and schedules with the entire care team," said Jack Rowe, former Chairman and CEO of Aetna and RHG advisor. "While this seems like easy stuff, it's not. Until now, there has been no way to easily and securely exchange vital patient information between the professional and informal care teams. The mental and physical burden is immense. If we can facilitate communication, scheduling, compliance with medication regimens and doctor's visits, we can, in fact, increase the overall well-being of patients and all caregivers."

RHG is exploring additional partnerships for both LikePaperⓇ and Care MemoSM.

"These two products are the first of many that will make-up a suite of trusted healthcare solutions from RHG," said Ko. "Our hope is that we can continue to launch products that help connect people closer to the healthcare system so that complete well-being is attainable for everyone."

About Ripple Health Group (RHG): Ripple Health Group (RHG) builds and invests in simple, innovative solutions that address all dimensions of health for all humankind. Called one of the single most pressing global health problems, the company's first products are focused on aging in society and alleviating the burden of caregiving. By building products that are designed for humans and built for healthcare, the company hopes to find the most impactful way to bring physical, mental, and social help to everyone. To learn more, visit www.ripplehealthgroup.com .

