Exacta Systems Signs Historical Horse Racing Agreement with Everi Holdings Inc.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems and Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, announced today that they have signed an agreement to bring Everi's award-winning game content and cabinets onto Exacta's historical horse racing (HHR) system.

Ross O'Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Exacta Systems, remarked, "Exacta is proud to partner with Everi for the historical horse racing market. Adding Everi's high-performing game content and gaming cabinets to our Exacta CONNECT system creates a tremendous opportunity to increase player engagement at all of our customers' locations."

Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader at Everi, commented: "Collaborating with Exacta Systems is a significant opportunity to introduce our extensive library of proven mechanical reel and video gaming content into the growing HHR market. We are confident that our distinctive gaming cabinets and player-popular game content will resonate well with HHR patrons."

Exacta Systems is a leader in the historical horse racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best-of-breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second-to-none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

