ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE ON FINANCING, EXPANSION OF BOARD AND LEADERSHIP TEAM

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. ("Enliven" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors, today provided a corporate update on the close of an $85 million Series B financing, additions to the Board of Directors, and expansion of the Company's leadership team.

Series B Financing

In December 2020, Enliven closed an $85 million Series B financing round co-led by Cormorant Asset Management and Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), bringing the Company's total capital raised to date to over $140 million. All existing investors participated in the round and new investors included Boxer Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, and Logos Capital.

"We are pleased to have such a strong syndicate of investors supporting our vision to develop precision cancer therapeutics that improve survival and enhance the overall well-being of patients with cancer," said Enliven Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Kintz, MBA. "With this funding, we will continue to advance our two lead programs into early clinical development and expand our pipeline of next-generation kinase inhibitors."

Expansion of Board of Directors

Enliven has expanded its Board of Directors with the skills, experience, and perspectives of:

Jake Bauer , Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners and SR One Capital Management

Mika Kakefuda Derynck , M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Amunix Pharmaceuticals

Rich Heyman , Ph.D., Chairman and co-founder of several biotech companies and a Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners

Andy Phillips , Ph.D., Managing Director at Cormorant Asset Management

"I have been working with Enliven for the past few years, initially as an advisor, and have been impressed with the Company's scientific rigor and rapid progress in advancing multiple programs toward the clinic," said Richard Heyman, Ph.D. "I look forward to working with this impressive group of drug hunters and the entire Enliven team as they realize their vision of helping cancer patients live longer and better lives."

Leadership Team Additions

The Company has also bolstered its leadership team with the recent appointments of Helen Collins, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Benjamin Hohl as Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Collins joins Enliven as a board-certified oncologist after serving as Chief Medical Officer at Five Prime Therapeutics through its acquisition by Amgen. At Five Prime, she led the development of an investigational targeted antibody, bemarituzumab (anti-FGFR2b), which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. FDA.

Mr. Hohl joins Enliven from Goldman Sachs Healthcare Investment Banking, where he worked for nearly a decade advising on and executing biopharmaceutical and life sciences financings and strategic transactions.

"Enliven has made rapid progress in developing their pipeline of potentially best-in-class therapeutics and built a stellar leadership team to support their vision," said Andy Phillips, Managing Director at Cormorant. "We are proud to support Enliven during this pivotal stage of the company's development."

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer live not only longer, but better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach that improves survival and enhances overall patient well-being. Enliven's discovery process combines deep insights from clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, please visit EnlivenTherapeutics.com.

