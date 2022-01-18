Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc. and Project Admission Announce Strategic Partnership

FORT SMITH, Ark. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc. (WW&L), a visionary provider of ticketing and custom security printed solutions, has partnered with Project Admission to offer digital commemorative tickets to new and existing clients. The longtime global leader in commemorative ticketing, WW&L has tapped Project Admission to help seamlessly expand their offerings into the digital realm.

"As we work to drive a new era of interactive product and service experiences, we're looking for opportunities for our customers to continuously enhance customer loyalty, and the pairing of physical and digital commemorative tickets is the right next step," stated Tom Knight, Vice President Product Development & Strategy. "As a long-time solutions provider to the sporting and entertainment industries, we're excited about how this product and this partnership enables and expands the opportunity for new post-event revenue opportunities," added Knight.

Project Admission, a technology company specializing in innovative ticketing technologies, developed its digital commemorative ticket offering with a strong focus on creating easily accessed, compelling visual assets for fans to engage with.

"The focus for Awesimo, our digital commemorative ticket product, has always been simple – create something fun and engaging that everyone can appreciate and enjoy, regardless of buzzwords like blockchain, crypto, NFTs, or the Metaverse," says Tom Giles, Chief Product and Strategy Officer for Project Admission. "By partnering with WW&L to provide interactive, digital commemorative tickets that exist as 1:1 twins alongside physical counterparts, we're helping bridge the existing industry to web3 in a way that actually makes sense, and supports our broader vision to unlock the post-event economy."

To kick off the partnership, the two companies are delivering physical and digital commemorative tickets to attendees of the 43rd Annual International Ticketing Association Conference Exhibition being held this month in Orlando, FL. Additionally, they'll be hosting a panel together that will look at the history of commemorative ticketing from its infancy to the future.

Says INTIX CEO Maureen Andersen, "It's always exciting when INTIX partners collaborate to deliver innovation in the ticketing technology space. I am pleased that WW&L and Project Admission have chosen our Annual Conference in Orlando to launch this exciting partnership."

With a vast, shared network across professional sports, venues and iconic artists, WW&L and Project Admission plan to announce further collaborations in the near future.

ABOUT WELDON, WILLIAMS AND LICK, INC.

Founded in 1898, Weldon, Williams and Lick, Inc., has built a solid reputation for providing premier ticketing and custom printed security solutions for the most notable names in professional and college sports, symphonies, ballet companies, performing arts, concerts, and entertainment venues. WW&L is known for delivering products and services that connect organizations to their fans and patrons, and people to experiences. Headquartered in Fort Smith, AR, clients include Live Nation, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Churchill Downs, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the National Football League. For more information, visit https://wwlinc.com.

ABOUT PROJECT ADMISSION

With an extensive and flexible platform, Project Admission works directly with the live event industry to provide unique monetizing features and opportunities around the life of the ticket, adding value and simplifying the commercialization of live events. Having closed a recent round of funding, Project Admission's evolving suite of features currently provides clients across the NFL, NBA, MLS and NWSL with promotional tools to assist fans, brands, and influencers to sell tickets from custom branded storefronts. The company's current roster of clients includes the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota United FC and Portland Timbers, among others. Other clients from the past several years include the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, The Avett Brothers, One Republic, Zac Brown and Enterprise Rent-a-Car. For more information, visit https://projectadmission.com.

