VCA Animal Hospitals and Vet Set Go Collaborate to Build Up the Next Generation of Veterinary Professionals

VCA Animal Hospitals and Vet Set Go Collaborate to Build Up the Next Generation of Veterinary Professionals Summary

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCA Animal Hospitals and Vet Set Go today announced a partnership to nurture and grow future veterinary professionals. With the gap of veterinary talent available to take care of today's pets only widening, VCA and Vet Set Go have teamed up to look out for the future of veterinary medicine by working with youth interested in the industry. According to Vet Set Go data, professionals in the field of veterinary medicine often decide to pursue a career in animal health before they are 13 years old. Together, VCA and Vet Set Go will encourage these future veterinarians by improving their access to programs and education.

VCA Animal Hospitals logo

Vet Set Go has been dedicated to helping elementary, middle school and high school aspiring veterinary professionals for over ten years. With VCA, one of the largest global veterinary services providers, the organizations will create new and expanded opportunities for hands-on experience, shadowing, and educational resources to help students overcome barriers often faced when pursuing a career in veterinary medicine.

"As a second-generation veterinarian, I remember working at my father's hospital where I developed my passion for this profession and discovered the joy it can bring. I was fortunate to have a lot of support pursuing my career and not everyone has that," said Todd Lavender, DVM, President, VCA Animal Hospitals. "The work we'll do together with Vet Set Go is about caring for the future of veterinary medicine. We're breaking down barriers – finding new ways to bring more caring, talented people into this field. We need a strong, resilient profession to meet the growing need to care for more pets in more communities. Together with Vet Set Go, we're doing our part."

Programming rolled out through 2022 and beyond will offer a mix of hands-on learning experiences and education-based resources, including:

National Shadowing Program : select VCA Animal Hospitals will invite aspiring veterinarians into their clinic for the day and experience the joys of the field firsthand.

Availability of Vet Set Go Academy Content : The Academy will provide its online shadowing courses to VCA shadowing students to help them prepare for the big day and ensure they have a safe and educational experience.

Scholarships for Aspiring Veterinarians : Separately, VCA and Vet Set Go will provide three aspiring veterinarians scholarships to : Separately, VCA and Vet Set Go will provide three aspiring veterinarians scholarships to Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine's Junior Vet Camp

An App That Delivers Volunteerism Opportunities: Additionally, VCA will help support Vet Set Go in developing the first-ever volunteer app for aspiring veterinarians that will help students find shadowing mentors and volunteering opportunities near their homes.

"We are thrilled to work with VCA to continue to help develop tomorrow's generation of veterinarians. Together we are providing aspiring veterinarians with resources and opportunities that otherwise are not easily available to young people who are interested in veterinary medicine," said Dr. Chris Carpenter, Founder and President, Vet Set Go.

Together, Vet Set Go and VCA are encouraging young people to consider a career in veterinary medicine through early education and make these opportunities accessible to all, breaking down economic or social barriers.

"We want veterinary medicine to be seen as a viable career option available to anyone interested, whether as a doctor, credentialed technician or other support roles," said Dr. Timbrala Marshall, Director of Veterinary Inclusion and Diversity Programs, VCA Animal Hospitals. "It's our job to make our profession more inclusive and accessible to all."

By working with young people interested in veterinary medicine, VCA and Vet Set Go are setting up the veterinary industry for future success.

To learn more about Vet Set Go, visit www.vetsetgo.com.

To learn more about VCA Animal Hospitals, visit www.vcahospitals.com.

About VCA Animal Hospitals

A leader in veterinary care, VCA Animal Hospitals is committed to caring for the future of veterinary medicine. We are a family of hometown animal hospitals determined to positively impact for pets, people, and our communities. From general practice to emergency and specialty care, VCA delivers world-class medicine to more than four million pets each year. Our national network of clinics and hospitals invest in cutting-edge tools, training and technology that enables our Associates to lead the industry today and into tomorrow. Among our talented 35,000 Associates are nearly 7,000 veterinarians – including 430 who are board-certified specialists – nearly 4,000 credentialed technicians and over 10,000 veterinary assistants – all dedicated to giving pets the very best in medical care.

As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, VCA is committed to the Mars Petcare Purpose—A Better World for Pets™. To learn more about VCA, visit: www.vca.com.

About Vet Set Go

Vet Set Go is the first and only web community dedicated to helping teen and tween aspiring veterinarians explore their passion. Founded by Dr. Christopher Carpenter, Vet Set Go works to encourage future veterinarians to explore their dream and to show them how they can start today. Vet Set Go! published the only book available for young veterinarians to show them how to get animal experience, volunteer, learn animal science, meet veterinarians, and/or connect with other aspiring veterinarians. The 60-page, full-color hardcover book is a Mom's Choice Award winner. Since 2002, Vet Set Go has connected hundreds of thousands of aspiring veterinarians to resources, activities and connections to unique volunteer opportunities. For more, visit http://www.vetsetgo.com.

Vet Set Go logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VCA