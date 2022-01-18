TC BioPharm to Participate in Advanced Therapies Week January 25-28

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) Limited ("TC BioPharm"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications announced today that Executive Chairman and Founder, Dr. Michael Leek will be participating in Advanced Therapies Week in Miami, Florida January 25-28.

Michael will participate in a session titled, Treating Cancer and Covid – Use of Banked Allogeneic Gamma-Delta T Cells in Oncology and Severe Vital Infection. The presentation will take place on Friday January 28th at 9:50 am ET at the Miami Beach Convention Centre. For more information or to register for the event, please visit; https://advancedtherapiesweek.phacilitate.com/

Dr. Michael Leek has 30 years' experience in regenerative medicine, during which he progressed 10 different cell-based products from the laboratory into clinic. In 2017, Michael received the 'Scottish Life-Sciences Entrepreneurial Business Leadership' award for 2016-2017. Michael is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine and Honorary Lecturer at the University of Aberdeen, School of Medical Sciences.

Advanced Therapies Week is a large and immersive expo for companies in the cell and gene therapy sector. It has a focus on knowledge sharing, relationship building and deal making to advance a major pillar of medicine.

About TC BioPharm, Ltd.

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

