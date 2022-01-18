SCADAfence Named An OT Security Market Leader In 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Report

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global leader in cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) environments, announced today that they were named a market leader in the new ISG Provider Lens™ – Manufacturing Industry Services 2021 report which was published by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

In this quadrant report , ISG lays out the current market positioning of providers of OT security solutions and how they address the key challenges that industrial organizations face. ISG observes that the traditional OT security market is niche and mature, with focused products that address legacy industrial platforms and networks. As these legacy systems evolve into cyber-physical systems, their security becomes strategically important for both OT and IT stakeholders. ISG's 2021 report is relevant to enterprises across all industries that are evaluating solution providers of OT security solutions.

The ISG report commends SCADAfence for its unique approach to governance and compliance in OT security. SCADAfence's industry-leading IT/OT governance and compliance portal takes the passive data existing in their networks and enables customers to find out their degree of compliance with their industry standards. The portal covers industrial compliance frameworks such as IEC62443, ISO27001, NERC, NIST, CMMC, and other important compliance regulations. ISG analysts view the governance portal as a true differentiator for SCADAfence in the OT security market.

ISG highlighted the different product strengths of SCADAfence in the OT security landscape such as the new multi-site portal and 100% deep packet inspection. The analysts noted SCADAfence's multisite portal benefits their customers with central configuration, management, licensing, and centralized software updates all in one platform. The full report can be accessed here .

"We are pleased to recognize SCADAfence as a leader in our quadrant report,'' said Avimanyu Basu, Senior Lead Analyst at ISG.

"SCADAfence's OT security platform DNA is integrated with a product-led growth approach around IT/OT governance and compliance and proprietary DPI-based technology. With their advanced OT security capabilities, we expect SCADAfence to dominate the OT security market."

"We're honored to be recognized as a leader by ISG in their Provider Lens report for Manufacturing Industry Services 2021, OT security solutions," said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "This acknowledgment and industry recognition for our ongoing efforts in the OT & IoT security space is an affirmation of our hard work and the strength of our unique product vision in the OT security market."

