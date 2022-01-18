RAGÚ® RECOGNIZES OKLAHOMA FIRE DEPARTMENT'S "COOK LIKE A MOTHER" TEAM-BUILDING EXERCISE WITH ONE "MOTHER" OF A SAUCE DONATION

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAGÚ®, the iconic pasta-sauce brand that has been at the heart of family mealtime in the US for over 80 years, has recognized a local fire department in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, after its fire fighters recreated the brand's latest commercial from its recently launched "Cook Like a Mother" campaign and posted their version on Tik Tok. The video remake caught the attention of the RAGÚ team and, to show appreciation of their efforts, the team delivered a pallet of 792 jars of sauce, to the firefighters to help them continue to "Cook Like a Mother," creating delicious meals at the fire station as well as for an upcoming, meal-focused community fund-raising event.

Tahlequah firefighters receiving donation of a pallet of RAGÚ® sauce in recognition of their TikTok video playing off Ragu “Cook Like a Mother” ad. (left to right: Firefighters David Craig, Anthony Margarit and Lt. Sean Valdez)

One of the NEW RAGÚ commercials was set in a firehouse and featured a fireman cooking for his station. Real-life firefighter Anthony Margarit and his crew thought it would be a great team-building exercise to work together to film their own version of the ad and post it to Tik Tok. When the RAGÚ team learned of the fun Tik Tok video, they decided to send one "mother" of a sauce donation to the firehouse: an entire pallet of RAGÚ! When the firefighters learned of the donation, the station also chose to pay it forward and are planning a fund-raising spaghetti supper for the community in the spring that will benefit Professional Firefighters Local 4099 tragedy fund.

"We are always working to build our teams and provide safety and process training to our employees, but our video emulating the "Cook Like a Mother" commercial was purely intended to boost communication and creativity among our team of firefighters," said Margarit. "When we learned our video caught the eye of the RAGÚ team and that they would be sending us a pallet of sauce, we were flabbergasted. We are thrilled that an exercise based on fostering camaraderie will ultimately benefit the firefighters community of Tahlequah."

The RAGÚ "Cook Like a Mother" campaign plays off the brand's rich heritage and the iconic yellow cap on every jar of RAGÚ. Originally started in the kitchen of an Italian mother, RAGÚ has been a family favorite since 1937, providing delicious homemade taste that brings the whole family to the table. The attention-getting "Cook Like a Mother" tagline takes aim at everyone, regardless of gender or culinary skillset, reminding them that, with a delicious jar of RAGÚ sauce in hand, anyone and everyone can "Cook like a Mother."

"We were amazed by the exceptionally creative video from Tahlequah's Fire Department that recreated our firehouse "Cook Like a Mother" commercial, and impressed with the ingenuity and camaraderie that was at heart of it," says Megan Frank, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Mizkan America, Inc., the maker of RAGÚ. "Their video embodies the spirit of what it means to 'Cook Like a Mother' and its intention to empower everyone to make quick, easy and delicious meals. At RAGÚ, our hope is that this donation will create the opportunity for more quality homemade meals these hard-working firefighters and others in the community will enjoy."

A wide variety of delicious and versatile RAGÚ® sauces are available in the pasta-sauce aisle at select grocery and mass retailers nationwide as well as select e-commerce platforms. For more information and recipe inspiration, visit RAGÚ.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.

About The RAGÚ® Brand

The RAGÚ® brand was founded in 1937 by Assunta and Giovani Cantisano and their sauce was originally sold from their home in Rochester, New York. Assunta carried her family's recipe from Italy when she immigrated to New York in 1914, and it has now been enjoyed by American families for over 80 years. With a wide selection of sauce varieties ranging from the beloved Old-World Style to the Chunky Line, Cheese Creations and Simply, RAGÚ sauce can empower anyone to "Cook Like a Mother" regardless of gender or culinary skill. Today, RAGÚ sauce is the go-to pasta sauce for families coming together to share a quick and delicious meal and an invaluable resource for anyone who wants to "Cook Like a Mother" in the kitchen. For the very latest news, recipes and more from the RAGÚ brand, please check out the brand at www.RAGÚ.com. You can also follow along on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Mizkan America, Inc.

Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 215 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 13 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning and salad dressings. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, Nakano®, Mizkan®, Four Monks®, Barengo®, Nature's Intent®, World Harbors® and Born Simple®. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for Angostura® Bitters in North America. For more information, go to www.Mizkan.com.

About The Mizkan Group

The Mizkan Group is a privately held, international food manufacturer, headquartered in Handa City, Japan, with a heritage that spans more than 215 years. Always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continually challenge the status quo), the Mizkan Group offers a line-up of well-known international brands under the Mizkan umbrella and is a leader in the liquid-condiment category. The Mizkan Group has operating facilities around the globe in places including Japan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. More information about the Mizkan Group can be found at: www.mizkanholdings.com/en/.

Contact:

Serena Rathi

630-272-4729

serena.rathi@hkstrategies.com

Tahlequah Firefighters with RAGÚ® representative Elisha Sevier pose with a donation of RAGÚ sauces in recognition of the crew’s TikTok video that recreated the brand’s new “Cook Like a Mother” ad on Jan. 12, 2022, in Tahlequah, Okla.

Tahlequah Firefighter Anthony Margarit, the mind behind the viral TikTok, in which his fire crew created their own version of the new RAGÚ® “Cook Like a Mother” ad. The crew’s efforts were rewarded with a donation of a pallet of RAGÚ sauces on Jan. 12, 2022, in Tahlequah, Okla.

Tahlequah firefighters with a donation of sauce from RAGÚ® in recognition of their TikTok video that recreated the brand’s new “Cook Like a Mother” ad on Jan. 12, 2022 in Tahlequah, Okla. (left to right Capt. Ricky Hicks, David Craig, Jesus Nava, Anthony Margarit, Capt. Mark Whittmore, Lt. David Valdez and Nick Crittenden)

Tahlequah Firefighters in their firehouse kitchen getting ready to “Cook Like a Mother” with their RAGÚ® sauce. The brand donated a pallet of RAGÚ sauces in recognition of the fire crew recreating the brand’s latest ad in a TikTok video on Jan. 12, 2022, in Tahlequah, Okla. (left to right Lt. Sean Valdez, David Craig and Anthony Margarit)

Tahlequah Firefighter Anthony Mararit in the firehouse kitchen getting ready to “Cook Like a Mother” with RAGÚ® sauce. The jars are part of a donation of a full pallet of RAGÚ sauce, in recognition of his fire crew recreating the brand’s latest ad in a recent TikTok video on Jan. 12, 2022, in Tahlequah, Okla.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mizkan America, Inc.