With the PlannerDAO Digital Asset Opportunity Index (PDAO), Larsen aims to facilitate wider cryptocurrency and digital asset confidence among financial planners and the people they represent.

PlannerDAO Co-Founder Steve Larsen, CPA, CFP® Launches Comprehensive Digital Asset Index For Financial Planners With the PlannerDAO Digital Asset Opportunity Index (PDAO), Larsen aims to facilitate wider cryptocurrency and digital asset confidence among financial planners and the people they represent.

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlannerDAO Co-Founder Steve Larsen, CPA, CFP® today announces a revolutionary digital asset index to pave the way for greater cryptocurrency access and adaptation among the financial planning community. The PlannerDAO Digital Asset Opportunity Index (PDAO), developed by Larsen for PlannerDAO, is constructed under a three-pillar formula for facilitating the mass adoption of a digital asset index: zero fees, broad-market implementation and decentralized governance.

PlannerDAO is providing this index to financial planners and investors around the world with zero fees or profits going back to the decentralized autonomous organization, nor PDAO's creator. While there may be transaction fees to a blockchain or protocol when assets are exchanged, PlannerDAO wants the financial planning community to be the true beneficiaries of this index.

"At PlannerDAO, our mission is to create a level playing field for those trying to create economic freedom for themselves, which is why a zero-fee model is essential," said Larsen. "Digital assets could represent the best wealth creation opportunity of our lifetimes, and we want to bring new folks into the mix so that all this wealth doesn't end up with the same ultra-affluent people and institutions it traditionally has."

PDAO, unique in that it is not exclusive to custodial wallets, is available for trading on Ethereum Mainnet and Polygon, and Larsen says PlannerDAO is open to launching the index on any blockchain or layer-2 solution that offers secure and affordable transactions. It enters the market with holdings in seven core sectors:

Layer-1 Blockchains Layer-2 & Sidechains Infrastructure Decentralized Finance Media & NFTs Metaverse & Gaming DAOs & Social

PDAO is managed by a working group within PlannerDAO in a decentralized, transparent manner. PlannerDAO's fast-growing membership includes Certified Financial Planners, Certified Public Accountants, Chartered Financial Analysts and Certified Digital Asset Advisors.

"We're a motivated, collaborative and growing group of top financial planning minds driven to make the PDAO among most relevant indexes in the universe – and metaverse, of course," said Larsen. "And the great news is that if there is something you don't like about PDAO, come and help us improve it."

To learn more about the PlannerDAO Digital Asset Opportunity Index (PDAO), visit plannerdao.com/pdao. Additionally, PlannerDAO is hosting Crossroads, the financial services industry's first decentralized conference, at Hotel Philips in Kansas City, Missouri on April 25 and 26. To register, visit: plannerdao.com/crossroads.

About Steve Larsen, CPA, CFP®: Steve Larsen, CPA, CFP® is a Co-Founder of PlannerDAO, Co-Founder of the Certified Digital Asset Advisor (CDAA) designation and an Adjunct Professor of Finance at Gonzaga University where he teaches classes in Cryptocurrency and Financial Planning. Connect with Steve Larsen and learn more about his work at cryptofp.com.

About PlannerDAO: PlannerDAO is a decentralized community of financial planners promoting economic freedom, universal fiduciary standards, and permissionless access to financial services. To learn more about PlannerDAO, please visit plannerdao.com. Follow PlannerDAO on Twitter at @PlannerDAO.

Nothing contained in this press release should be considered investment advice by Steve Larsen, CPA, CFP®, or PlannerDAO. Please consult with an investment professional to determine if the PlannerDAO Digital Asset Opportunity Index (PDAO) is appropriate for your financial situation.

Brian Hart

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

brian@flackable.com

View original content:

SOURCE PlannerDAO