Onelife Fitness Opens First DC location at Art Place at Fort Totten

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US Fitness Holdings, LLC, has announced its newest Onelife Fitness Sports Club in Washington, D.C. opened Monday, January 10th. The 40,000-square-foot Sports Club is located at Art Place in Fort Totten. This is the first Onelife Fitness in the District, joining 18 other locations in the DMV.

The new Onelife Fitness features four studios, an indoor saltwater pool and whirlpool, $1 million of cardio and strength equipment, functional turf training, a signature Strike Boxing Studio, luxurious locker rooms and more. View a full tour here.

Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness providing its award-winning, full-service health clubs with 39 locations in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, DC, West Virginia and Georgia. The company has opened six locations since the start of 2021, including a new club in Cockeysville, Maryland coming this February.

"We are incredibly excited to open a new Onelife Fitness Sports Club in Fort Totten, and to provide this active and growing community with all the health and wellness solutions to live a healthy and happy life at an affordable price. We have been reminded during this challenging time, that both our mental and physical health, has never been more important," explains Ori Gorfine, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Additionally, we have aimed provide the cleanest and safest clubs for our guests by instituting rigorous cleaning schedules using medical grade cleaning technology, as well as by following all the District mandates for face masks and proof of vaccination."

The company has purchased and installed the latest AirPHX air and surface disinfectant system in all of its clubs, in addition to their numerous safety measures. The AirPHX air filtration system works 24 hours a day disinfecting and sanitizing the air, equipment and surfaces all around the club.

In addition, the new Onelife Fitness Sports Club will feature:

Free parking for members;

An indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool;

Over $1 million in cardio and strength equipment;

Boutique studio experience featuring Onelife Signature Classes, BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more;

Elegant Mind/Body Studio featuring Barre, Yoga and Pilates classes;

State-of-the-art stadium-style spin studio with Coach by Color bikes;

Strike Boxing Studio with world-class boxing instructors and classes;

Large functional turf training area;

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage;

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms and more!

