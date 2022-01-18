Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Clover Health Investments Corp. formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III to Contact Law Firm if Purchased Before November 17, 2020

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Clover Health Investments Corp. formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III to Contact Law Firm if Purchased Before November 17, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC)

Please contact only if you acquired shares before November 17, 2020 .

The Clover Health Investments Corp. / Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. investigation is based on allegations that the company or its officers and directors misrepresented and failed to disclose adverse facts about its business, operations, and prospects and due diligence activities in connection with the merger, which were known or recklessly disregarded. On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a research report that revealed that Clover's flagship platform, Clover Assistant, was the subject of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation for a variety of issues, including illegal kickbacks, marketing practices, and undisclosed related-party transactions. Hindenburg discovered that Clover's sales growth was not driven by technology, but by deceptive sales practices.

If you still own Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE: IPOC) since November 17, 2020 , have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

fmoore@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC