Melody Investment Advisors Closes on $1.95 Billion Communications Infrastructure Fund

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melody Investment Advisors LP ("Melody"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications infrastructure, announced today the final close of Melody Communications Infrastructure Fund II (the "Fund") at $1.95 billion. The Fund was significantly oversubscribed and exceeded its target of $1.5 billion by nearly 30%.

Omar Jaffrey, sole Founder and Managing Partner of Melody, said, "We thank our investors and are excited about the opportunities we see in the market as we believe demand for network usage will grow exponentially. We have a world-class team of partners and professionals at Melody, and are confident that our experience, deep sector expertise in identifying investments in communications infrastructure and active approach to value creation will allow us to focus on delivering superior results to our investors."

Current Fund investments include CTI Towers, a leading owner and manager of wireless towers in the US, Harmoni Towers (formerly Uniti Towers), one of the largest tower builders in the US, and a growing cell sites and easements portfolio managed by Symphony Wireless, a cell sites and telecom easements acquisition platform.

"We are grateful to our investors for their support and commitment, as well as to our clients who we believe will benefit from new investments in Melody's portfolio companies," said Chester Dawes, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Melody Investment Advisors. "With a deep team, robust infrastructure and focus on risk management, we look forward to continuing to execute our investment strategy."

Investors in the Fund are geographically diverse and include several large institutional infrastructure investors, including public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and endowments, fund of funds, insurance companies and charitable trusts.

Atlantic-Pacific Capital served as the exclusive global placement agent. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Melody Investment Advisors

Melody Investment Advisors LP is an alternative asset manager led by sole Founder and Managing Partner, Omar Jaffrey, focused on communications infrastructure. The firm seeks to invest through direct asset ownership as well as by developing innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. To learn more about Melody, visit www.melodyinvestmentadvisors.com.

