Martin's Potato Rolls Provides Opportunities to get Game-Day Ready

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls announces its 2022 "Ultimate Game Plan" campaign.

Find time-saving and delicious multi-pot and air fryer recipes at https://MartinsUltimateGamePlan.com. The recipes feature some of Martin’s products that are perfect for game-day celebrations: Martin’s Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin’s Big Marty’s Rolls, and Martin’s Hoagie Rolls.

Martin's® Ultimate Game Plan provides products, recipes, and ideas for game-day gatherings. As part of the campaign, Martin's fans can enter to win game-day gear on "Fan Fridays" each Friday through Friday, February 11, across Martin's social media platforms. For more information, follow Martin's social profiles below. Additionally, consumers can enter to win their preferred cooking appliance, a multi-pot or an air fryer, by entering Martin's "Ultimate Game Plan Sweepstakes" at https://MartinsUltimateGamePlan.com, with winners being selected on Monday, February 14.

"We are very excited to bring our raving fans time-saving and delicious multi-pot and air fryer recipes, not only from Martin's Test Kitchen in Chambersburg, but from influencers across the United States as well," says Wendy Cowan, marketing manager. "The recipes will feature some of Martin's products that are perfect for game-day celebrations: Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin's Big Marty's Rolls, and Martin's Hoagie Rolls. We hope these recipes, in addition to the opportunities to win game-day items, will make everyone's game day extra festive this year."

The giveaways and sweepstakes are open to all legal residents within the contiguous United States who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com

