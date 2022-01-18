THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® PARTNERS WITH PROJECT DESTINED TO LAUNCH ENTRY OF ACCLAIMED MENTORSHIP PROGRAM INTO GREATER HOUSTON AREA Partnership to Cultivate Diverse and Inclusive Next Generation of Real Estate Industry Leaders

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC), the nation's leading developer of large-scale master planned communities and mixed-use properties, has announced its new partnership with Project Destined . Sharing a commitment to developing a more diverse and inclusive generation of new leaders within the real estate industry, the partnership launches the entry of Project Destined into the Greater Houston area for the first time as it continues to mentor and transform the industry with more equitable opportunities and standards.

Project Destined, founded by Cedric Bobo, a former Carlyle Group executive, is partnering with leading real estate firms and more than 70 universities around the country to enable and encourage a diverse group of underrepresented students to explore the industry through internships and the analysis of live local real estate deals. Student interns will be paired with mentors from The Howard Hughes Corporation to participate in Project Destined-led training, mentor office hours and competitive team pitch presentations.

"Project Destined shares HHC's commitment to helping create an industry that is representative of the many communities it serves," says David O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of The Howard Hughes Corporation. "The Howard Hughes Corporation is proud to partner with Project Destined as our organizations expand together and help foster a pipeline for diverse, talented employees and initiatives across the country."

"HHC's communities are among the fastest-growing regions in the country and are uniquely positioned to attract today's diverse talent pool and leading companies," said Bobo. "I am particularly excited to launch this partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation because of the clear potential that I see both for Project Destined and for HHC, as well as for a more diverse real estate industry at large."

The Howard Hughes Corporation is collaborating with Project Destined and its students for their spring semester mentorship program focused on real estate investments and property management and is exploring further opportunities for collaboration between Project Destined and the company's annual Summer Associate Program.

