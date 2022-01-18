Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Nebraska School Choice Week," Highlighting Options as Vital for Kids' Happiness Nebraska families to hold nearly 200 events during twelfth annual celebration of school choice

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Ricketts has proclaimed Jan. 23-29 as "Nebraska School Choice Week," recognizing the essential role K-12 educational choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state.

Gov. Ricketts' proclamation highlights the importance of Nebraska's dedicated teaching professionals and commitment to continuously improving the quality of K-12 education. The proclamation recognizes the celebration of National School Choice Week, an effort that raises awareness about options and opportunity in K-12 education. Nationwide, hundreds of state, city and county leaders have proclaimed the week.

In the Cornhusker State, this marks the eighth consecutive year that Nebraska School Choice Week has been officially proclaimed. Nebraskans have planned 182 events and activities to celebrate the Week. These range from school pep rallies and open houses to virtual contests. The festivities aim to bring parents actionable information about public, private, virtual, and home learning options.

More than 26,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about opportunity in education.

"During School Choice Week, many Nebraska families and schools are celebrating K-12 learning and the impact school choice has had on them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful that Gov. Ricketts has recognized the Week and the importance of every child receiving an education that works for them."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

