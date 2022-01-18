Balance Point Capital Announces its Investment in 35 Taco Bell Stores Across Mid-Atlantic Region

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners III, L.P. and Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its equity investment in ABTB Mid-Atlantic Holding Company, LLC ("ABTB" or the "Company"). ABTB owns a portfolio of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants across the Northern Virginia and DC-Metro areas.

The Company is managed by experienced Quick Service Restaurant ("QSR") operator SWN LLC ("Southpaw"), which operates more than 135 QSR locations in attractive markets across seven states. Southpaw is an active acquirer of Taco Bell franchises and expects to continue to grow its network through both acquisitions and new unit development. The Company intends to begin opening new restaurants in the Mid-Atlantic market as soon as 2022.

"We are delighted to partner with Southpaw on this transaction," said Seth Alvord, Managing Partner of Balance Point. "Southpaw has an impressive track record as an owner and operator of QSRs and has selected a quality portfolio of restaurants in a highly attractive market. Taco Bell is a world-class brand, and we are excited to participate in its continued innovation."

Judd Wishnow, co-Founder of Southpaw, said "We are thrilled to have Balance Point as a partner today and going forward. This is a high-quality portfolio of Taco Bells in a dynamic, affluent region. The units have performed well and are led by a highly capable and experienced field team. Balance Point's flexibility, deployment capabilities, and ability to work quickly toward a solution were critical to completing this transaction and will be invaluable as we continue to expand."

Southpaw was founded in 2009 by Judd Wishnow and Erica Wishnow and is a leading owner and operator of Quick Service Restaurants. Southpaw's current portfolio is comprised of more than 135 total Taco Bell and Dunkin' restaurants across seven states, and it employs approximately 3,500 employees. Southpaw is focused on actively growing its network of locations through both acquisitions and new store development.

Balance Point Capital is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. We take a long-term, partnership approach to investing and are committed to building lasting relationships with our partners, management teams and intermediaries.

Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC (referred to herein as Balance Point) is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

