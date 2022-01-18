AROUND THE WORLD IN 300 DAYS: MARRIOTT BONVOY IS RECRUITING THREE TRAVELERS TO JOURNEY THROUGH ITS 30 EXTRAORDINARY BRANDS

AROUND THE WORLD IN 300 DAYS: MARRIOTT BONVOY IS RECRUITING THREE TRAVELERS TO JOURNEY THROUGH ITS 30 EXTRAORDINARY BRANDS As the Ultimate Host, the Global Travel Leader is Giving Explorers a Once-in-a-Lifetime Trip Around the World

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the globe, intrepid travelers have been longing for the opportunity to embark on their next great escape and channel their primal need to wander. Today, Marriott Bonvoy – Marriott International's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands and highly awarded travel program – is giving the ultimate gift of exploration to three lucky adventurers: an invitation to experience all of its 30 hotel brands, including its curated collection of whole home rentals, and more over the course of 300 days. The price tag is free, but the value is incomparable.

30 Stays, 300 Days

Inspired by Marriott Bonvoy's belief in the power of travel, winners will experience exceptional stays extending from The Ritz-Carlton and Westin Hotels and Resorts, to Courtyard by Marriott and Autograph Collection Hotels, and more. The winners will also have the chance to take part in money-can't-buy experiences from the Marriott Bonvoy Moments program, immerse themselves in the locale, and stay in one of the 50,000+ curated premium and luxury home rentals listed on Homes & Villas by Marriott International, the home rental platform launched by Marriott in 2019. Ultimately, winners will experience the breadth of travel programs and services Marriott Bonvoy now offers.

Travel perks for each winner will include:

Round trip airfare

Exclusive experiential adventures

$10,000 Marriott Bonvoy Gift Card to cover items such as on-property meals, spa services, and activities

$15,000 check to use as desired

"Take Me Away" kit featuring coveted items from the branded online retail stores on Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques

Vouchers for transportation from Uber, where Marriott Bonvoy Members can link their accounts to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on select rides and Uber Eats food delivery

Progression towards Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status, giving participants the opportunity to unlock exclusive benefits like late check-out, room upgrades, and more, even once their 300 day travel experience is over

Those interested in experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime adventure can submit a TikTok video using the hashtags #30stays300days and #contest from January 18 through March 18, 2022 – ultimately, becoming a Marriott Bonvoy TikTok Correspondent. Marriott Bonvoy invites all adventurers 21 years or older to share why they would be the best candidate for this experience and answer the question, "how has travel shaped you?"– bonus points for creativity. Three individuals will be selected and begin their journey in spring 2022; dates subject to change in accordance with CDC guidelines.

"Our goal with this initiative is to reignite passion for travel in leveraging Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio in a creative way with a digital-first mindset. Travel is without a doubt one of the strongest tools we have to bring people together, broaden horizons, and foster growth all with an unwavering spirit of curiosity," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty & Portfolio Marketing. "We're excited for our TikTok correspondents to embrace the transformative power of travel and showcase Marriott Bonvoy as the vehicle to explore the world through this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

As the official Marriott Bonvoy TikTok Correspondents, winners will not only get to experience an all-expenses-paid trip across the globe, but also be ambassadors of travel - documenting the sights, sounds, places, and people they encounter along the way on TikTok and other platforms of their choice. Ideal correspondents should have a passion for exploration, recording their journey in ways that bring locales to life and shows their distinct perception of travel through a digital narrative. The story should be as creative as it is original, producing content that reflects the energy and culture of a place that reinforces just how essential and cathartic travel can be.

Marriott Bonvoy has evolved from a rewards program to an immersive and inclusive travel platform that includes everything from hotel and home rental stays to retail and experiences. The power of travel goes deeper than sightseeing and checking off destinations on one's bucket list; travel can change views and perceptions, inform, educate, and connect.

For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll as a member for free, visit here. For more information on how to become a Marriott Bonvoy TikTok correspondent and rules, visit www.30stays300days.com. No purchase nec. 21+, 50 US/DC. Ends 3/18.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.