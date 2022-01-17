Sixth Annual Oklahoma Parent Power Summit & Education Expo in Tulsa to Celebrate School Choice Week

TULSA, Okla, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma's annual Parent Power Summit is expanding this year, and will feature a jam-packed week of events, both in-person in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The Tulsa Parent Power Summit and Education Expo, the biggest celebration in Oklahoma during National School Choice Week, will include a student showcase and school fair at the Marriott Southern Hills from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Several hundred community members are expected to attend the free event, which will feature information booths from schools across the Tulsa metro area as well as music, snacks, and family-friendly entertainment.

Families can register for the Tulsa Parent Power Summit event at scdc-pvok.nationbuilder.com/tulsa_parent_power_summit_2022 .

Oklahomans are also invited to participate in online activities throughout the week of Jan. 23-29, including live broadcasts, interviews with education leaders, panel discussions with parents, and videos spotlighting innovative schools throughout the state. Online events will be announced and hosted at facebook.com/EdChoiceMatters .

All these activities are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. Just a few days after the Tulsa event, another large education expo will take place in Oklahoma City as part of the Week's celebrations.

"School choice restores control of education to individual families and allows parents

to be able

to make decisions that best serve their children," said

Caroline Martinez

, community organizer with ChoiceMatters and Scissortail Community Development Corporation. "We are thrilled to be celebrating School Choice Week by helping parents find the best educational solutions for them and their families."

The Oklahoma Parent Power Summit is planned by ChoiceMatters. ChoiceMatters' mission is to inform and organize parents so they can exercise their innate power to improve education for their children, schools and/or school systems. Its vision is that one day, every child will have access to a quality education that best fits their needs and allows them to reach their full potential regardless of where they are born or the income of their parents.

The Marriott Southern Hills is located at 1902 E 71st St.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

