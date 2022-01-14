VTrips Acquires 2 Major Resort Destination Vacation Rental Companies

GALVESTON, Texas, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VTrips announced the acquisition of two vacation rental management companies, expanding its portfolio by 701 properties and 263 team members. Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacation Rentals of McHenry, Md., added 461 properties and 198 team members to the VTrips portfolio, while Ryson Vacation Rentals of Galveston, Texas, brought over 250 properties and 65 team members.

Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations & Sales has served the Deep Creek Lake area for more than 20 years, with its team bringing decades of experience in property management.

Recognizing the value and strength of the Taylor-Made name in the Deep Creek Lake market, VTrips' CEO Steve Milo said, the brand would be retained in the marketplace. Founders Jodi Taylor Refosco, Chad Taylor and Joe Refosco will become VTrips shareholders and continue day-to-day operations as normal. The Taylor-Made team will report to VTrips COO Stan Januska.

Celebrating its 15th year in operation, Ryson offers the largest selection of vacation homes on Galveston Island, including a collection of luxury properties. Milo also stated, the Ryson brand would be retained and that the Ryson team will report to VTrips Regional General Manager Melissa Prewitt.

Liz Overton, General Manager of Ryson had this to say, "We are excited to be the newest members of the VTrips family. Ryson Vacation Rentals has been a leader in our region for many years and we feel that our new partnership with VTrips and the VTrips leadership team is going to continue to allow us to grow in a positive direction."

The addition of Ryson and Taylor-Made follows VTrips' recent acquisitions of Resort Collections in Panama City Beach, Fla., Distinctive Beach Rentals in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., and Resort Property Management in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. These acquisitions complement VTrips' more than 20 prior acquisitions made as part of the company's strategic growth plan.

­­­­­­­­­­­"VTrips believes that employees are the lifeblood of these companies, and we are doing everything possible to create a positive environment for them," Milo said. "The sellers dedicated their lives to making great memories for their guests and employees, and they wanted a buyer who shares their same values."

