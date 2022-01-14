Volvo Trucks launches electric truck with longer range

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks continues to lead the deployment of zero-tailpipe emission trucks across the world. In North America, the company now launches an enhanced version of its Volvo VNR Electric with up to 85% increased range and faster charging.

The Volvo VNR Electric is one of Volvo Trucks six all-electric heavy truck models and is specially designed for the North American market. Sales start was in December 2020.

The first generation of Volvo VNR Electric had an operating range of up to 240 km (150 miles). Now an enhanced version of the class 8* electric truck is launched, with an operational range of up to 440 km (275 miles) and increased energy storage of up to 565kWh. The improved performance is due to, among other things, improved battery design and a new six battery package option.

The new Volvo VNR Electric also reduces the required charging time, as the 250kW charging capability provides an 80% charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package, and 60 minutes for the four-battery version.

"It is a testament to Volvo Trucks' leadership in a continuously evolving industry that we are bringing the enhanced version of our VNR Electric to the market only a year after sales of the VNR Electric first started," said Peter Voorhoeve, President, Volvo Trucks North America.

Production of the enhanced Volvo VNR Electric will start in Q2 2022 in the company's New River Valley plant in Virginia, which is the exclusive producer of all Volvo trucks in North America.

50% electric by 2030

Globally, Volvo Trucks has set the target that half of all trucks sold are electric by 2030.

"We are determined to lead the transformation of the transport industry. In only eight years' time, our goal is that half of our global truck sales are electric. The interest among customers is high, and it's quickly becoming a competitive advantage for transporters to be able to offer electric, sustainable transports. That is very encouraging," commented Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, as one of the very first truck brands in the world. The product range now includes six electric truck models – the Volvo FH, Volvo FM, Volvo FMX, Volvo FE, Volvo FL and the Volvo VNR.

*Gross vehicle weight rating of 15 tons and above

CAPTION: The new Volvo VNR Electric has a range of up to 440 km and faster charging than its predecessor.

