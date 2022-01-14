Top Private Testing Lab Sees 65% Surge In Tests Since Thanksgiving As COVID Positivity Rates Rise To 26% Nationally

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Labs, a leading provider of COVID-19 rapid tests across the United States, continues to experience a sustained surge in testing at its 21 locations in seven states nationwide.

GS Labs continues to experience a sustained surge in testing at its 21 locations in seven states nationwide; the company's antigen testing volume was 65% higher during the first week of the year as compared to Thanksgiving week 2021. (PRNewsfoto/GS Labs)

During the first week of the new year, the company performed more than 49,000 rapid antigen tests, an increase of 65 percent as compared to Thanksgiving week. Tests administered by GS Labs identified more than 13,000 patients who were currently positive for COVID-19 – giving them the chance to safely quarantine and avoid spreading the virus to loved ones and co-workers during the holidays.

For the week, GS Labs rapid antigen tests had a 26 percent positivity rate, up from 22 percent the previous week and only 8 percent during Thanksgiving week.

"With the Omicron variant still on the rise and infection numbers continuing to soar, we intend to be there for the communities we serve by doing what we can to increase testing capacity," said Dr. Darin Jackson, GS Labs Medical Director. "Even as home rapid tests are virtually impossible to find, we do have open appointments for those in need of this critical medical information."

GS Labs continues to have testing capacity at its testing sites in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon and Washington. Each site can currently handle up to 1,000 rapid tests each day. Rapid antigen test results are typically available on the same day, usually in as little as 20 minutes after the completion of the test.

GS Labs has a publicly listed cash price of $179 for a rapid diagnostic test, though most individuals should expect that their insurance will pay for testing as required by law. GS Labs does not take all insurances. Appointments must be made online prior to arrival.

"As the need for testing has become increasingly vital once again, we continue to do everything we can to help Americans who need critical healthcare information," said Jackson. "We see this as a form of community service as much as anything and we will continue to do what we can to get testing to communities in need."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GS Labs