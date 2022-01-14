Ciracom Cloud Launches Its B2B Marketplace

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciracom Cloud, a market leader in managed security and cloud services, has launched its B2B marketplace: ciracomcloud.com. Its mission is to help customers be cloud first by providing technical information to people who care deeply about problem-solving.

Ciracom Cloud Logo

The Ciracom Cloud marketplace includes more than 1,000 innovative software-as-a-service subscriptions with detailed product pages. Customers can change their subscriptions, review their accounts, and work directly with cloud experts to best understand what they need to be a cloud-first company.

"We have listened to our customers for more than 22 years," said Amy Rutt, Ciracom Cloud's Founder and CEO. "Their time is precious, as are the resources committed to their technologies. Our marketplace was built with this in mind; the core value of saving all of our customers' time. It accomplishes this by providing curated experiences where they can review our industry's top practices, manage their own SaaS products, and work in real time with cloud experts to problem-solve and transform their operations."

Rutt is also incredibly grateful for Ciracom Cloud's Customer Advisory Board. "Their impact from the very beginning has been invaluable, and they will continue to provide feedback as the marketplace's roadmap evolves. Everything about it comes back to this question: How can we make your business better? This will always define our vision, and we will not release any new features without this crucial customer input."

"Self-provisioning via the marketplace also saves our customers time and money," added Greg Hanssen, Chief Technology Officer for Ciracom Cloud. "This ensures they can focus on higher-level conversations and projects, rather than wasting time on tickets and routine licensing needs."

Dawn-Marie Elder, COO of SIPPIO and Ciracom Cloud partner, anticipates a great customer experience, "We're really excited to partner with Ciracom Cloud for the launch of the Ciracom Cloud marketplace as our missions could not be better aligned. SIPPIO is designed to make enabling voice services in Microsoft as easy, seamless and swift as possible. We can't wait for Ciracom Cloud's customers to discover the power of SIPPIO and the endless possibilities of activating voice collaboration in the cloud."

Ciracom Cloud started in 2000 with cloud services via Hosted Microsoft Exchange. In present day, Ciracom Cloud offers an ease-of-use marketplace with a wide selection of products and tools that America's businesses have asked for.

Ciracom Cloud is a subscription services provider that has dedicated more than 22 years to serving businesses nationwide. To learn more about Ciracom Cloud and to see how its B2B marketplace transforms how businesses and non-profits enhance the modern workplace, please visit us at ciracomcloud.com.

