A$AP ROCKY, PACSUN'S GUEST ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, SERVES UP HIS LATEST HYPE COLLAB <span class="legendSpanClass">Pacsun Officially Releases Third Drop in Collaboration with A$AP Rocky and Vans</span>

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun announced today its third drop in collaboration with Guest Artistic Director, A$AP Rocky, along with shoe and the original action sports, footwear and apparel brand, Vans. The anticipated launch, which is both nostalgic and progressive, comes off the heels of a surprise appearance by Rocky at Pacsun's Soho Flagship store on December 5, 2021, where he gifted select fans with exclusive pairs in advance of the drop.

A$AP Rocky, Pacsun’s Guest Artistic Director, Serves Up His Latest Hype Collab (Photo Credit: Billy Davila)

"Vans have always been a closet staple - the new drop adds a fresh spin on a classic and I'm excited for everyone to style them in their own unique way," said A$AP Rocky.

"We are continuously impressed by Rocky's fresh takes on classic styles, we are excited to introduce the newest iteration as part of his collaborative effort with Pacsun, to kick off the new year." said Alfred Chang, Co-CEO of Pacsun.

The third and final drop of this collaboration reinterprets the classic slip-on ($80) and the classic slip-on mule ($75), featuring a black and white colorway with multi-color flame decorations.

About Pacsun: Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, we've partnered with the best brands – including North Face, Adidas, Champion, Vans, Fear of God, Playboy, Guess and J. Galt – to constantly offer curated collections, rare products and collaborations. The company has 375 stores nationwide with multiple new store locations opening in 2021. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

Vans x A$AP Worldwide Classic Slip-On Shoes

Vans x A$AP Worldwide Classic Slip-On Mule Shoes

Pacsun Flame Logo (PRNewsfoto/PacSun)

