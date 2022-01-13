NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Covid claustrophobia continuing to afflict all of us, award-winning wine author and renowned speaker Mark Oldman has devised the ultimate antidote.

Wine Guru Mark Oldman Launches New Virtual Wine Classes

From the comfort of their own living rooms, people can travel the world learning about top wine regions through Oldman's Bevinars virtual wine classes. Next week Oldman is commencing "Secrets of Iconic Wine Regions 2," which will give attendees from across the country an insider and highly engaging view of the wine of Tuscany, Piedmont, Oregon, and Washington State.

"Bevinars have been so popular because they not only greatly expand one's knowledge of wine," says Oldman. "But they do so with my 'nuggets-oriented' approach that attendees find entertaining, fun, and a fresh upgrade from the typically dry and dusty wine presentation".

WGN Radio recently recognized what it calls the "Bevinars phenomenon" and the classes have been seen in Food & Wine magazine, ABC News, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Bevinars participants can order the exact wines that Oldman is presenting (though this is not a prerequisite) through special Bevinars kits available at Wine.com, or they are free to taste along with bottles of their own. After each interactive virtual class, registrants have exclusive access to the video recording, ideal for those who miss a class or want to experience it again.

To learn more or to register for next week's classes, please visit: https://www.bevinars.com/virtual-wine-classes/

Bevinars also does custom corporate tastings and team building events for dozens of major institutions and corporations such as Estee Lauder, Credit Suisse, and Amazon Prime Video.

ABOUT BEVINARS

Founded by leading wine expert Mark Oldman, Bevinars brings an unrivaled blend of knowledge and entertainment to the stuffy world of wine. The same "wine speak without the geek" (Bon Appétit), "five-star" (Food & Wine), "fresh, funny" (People) approach that imbues Oldman's award-winning books and sold-out live events are now animating Bevinars virtual wine classes. To learn more, visit: http://www.Bevinars.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bevinars