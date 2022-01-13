Canon Inc. Places Third in U.S. Patents Granted in 2021 IFI Claims Rankings Canon extends streak of ranking in the top-five for number of U.S. patents granted to 36 years

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustaining success in empowering innovation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., ranked third in the number of United States patents awarded in 2021. Canon garnered 3,022 U.S. patents according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, becoming the only company in the world to earn a top-five ranking for number of patents granted for the 36th straight year.1 Canon also finished first in U.S. patents granted among Japanese companies for the 17th consecutive year.



Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)

"Companies rise and fall in our annual patent ranking, but Canon remains a steadfast leader," said Mike Baycroft, CEO of IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. "The company entered our top-10 U.S. patent rankings in 1983 and has been there ever since. These results no doubt reflect its focus on continuous innovation."

Canon values obtaining patents as it actively promotes the globalization of its business. The company promotes the acquisition and utilization of intellectual property rights, which it uses to maintain a robust patent portfolio. Securing patents in the United States, with its many high-tech companies and large-market scale, remains a key component in the plan for developing strong technological alliances.

"To help meet our customers' evolving needs, we will continue to explore new areas and future opportunities for innovation," said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc. and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc. "Canon is proud to once again finish as a top-three patent holder and continue to demonstrate our commitment to delivering innovative ideas and solutions that meet market and customer demands."

Canon aims to make great strides in its four new businesses of commercial printing, network cameras, medical and industrial equipment. In addition, the company is working to create new business in the fields of next-generation imaging, healthcare and smart mobility.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. "With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

1 Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

