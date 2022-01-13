AARON'S CELEBRATES 50TH BOYS & GIRLS CLUB REFRESH

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, announced the completion of its 50th Boys & Girls Clubs teen center refresh after successful projects in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.

Aaron's delivered a makeover for the teens at Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte and Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County in mid-November, each with nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise installed by local company team members. The Clubs' teens were greeted with brand new electronics, couches, tables and other furniture and decor in a complete reimagination of their spaces.

"With our 50th teen center refresh, it's time to reflect on the impact our team members have made all across the country over the last six years through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "We take much pride in bringing these opportunities to teens at a critical juncture in their lives and are excited to continue our work with Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

Since 2015, the Aaron's Foundation has committed more than $10 million through a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Keystone Club, which helps underserved teens develop character and leadership skills to reach their full potential and create positive change in their communities. As opposed to Club leaders directing the funds, the teens themselves choose how to spend the $20,000 grant, adding an important element of responsibility.

"We are thrilled to share this significant milestone with Aaron's and very grateful for such a long and fruitful partnership," said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Club teens have so much passion and creativity, and the teen center refresh program creates a transformative environment that inspires young people to develop the essential skills they need for a great future."

Following the events in North Carolina, Aaron's continued its transformative work in December, completing its 51st and 52nd refreshes at Southside Boys & Girls Club in Norfolk, Va., and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond in Richmond, Va.

For more information on Aaron's partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other charitable initiatives, please visit aarons.com/aarons-gives.

