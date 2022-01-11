InStep Health has Promoted Cate Carley to Vice President of its Agency Group

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InStep Health announced that Cate Carley has taken on a lead role within the Sales team as Vice President (VP) of Agency Group. Carley will work with Michael Byrnes, who was appointed Chief Sales Officer (CSO) in October, on all operations related to InStep Health agency lead business.

"Here at InStep Health, we appreciate our agency partnerships. We continually are working to provide value and strategic thinking on how to best serve our collective clients. I am extremely excited to continue to lead this initiative with the Agency Group," stated Carley.

With the promotion, the InStep Health leadership team is recognizing Cate's contribution to the significant growth of agency-driven revenue since she joined in early 2019.

"Our agency clients appreciate partnerships that not only provide value but bring industry insights and experience to the relationship. Cate's extensive background working in both vendor and agency leadership roles provides our agency clients with a significant resource in Cate," said Michael Byrnes, CSO.

Carley joined InStep Health after nearly 20 years in media leadership roles, including serving as VP Group Account Director at Meredith Corp., VP of sales at both Viant and Maxpoint Interactive, and iVillage/NBCU.

