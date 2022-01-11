Corteva Agriscience Announces U.S. EPA Registration of Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® Herbicides through 2029

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience is pleased to announce that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed the registration amendment process for Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® herbicides, giving farmers certainty in product availability as they complete their 2022 seed planting and crop protection plans. Enlist herbicides received a seven-year registration through January 11, 2029.

The Enlist® weed control system includes Enlist herbicides, Enlist™ Ahead, Enlist E3® soybeans, Enlist® cotton and Enlist corn. The comprehensive system offers multiple herbicide modes of action to control tough weeds and is centered around 2,4-D choline with Colex-D® technology, which provides key benefits including near-zero volatility, reduced potential for off-target movement and physical drift, and improved handling characteristics. Further, Enlist cotton and Enlist E3 soybean crops are tolerant to three herbicide modes of action, 2,4-D, glufosinate and glyphosate, allowing for a robust integrated weed management program to tackle herbicide resistance and improve the sustainability of farmers' weed control practices.

"Farmers have been drawn to the technology's weed control results and flexible timing for use," said Susanne Wasson, president, Crop Protection Business Platform for Corteva Agriscience. "The on-target properties of the Enlist® weed control system not only help protect rural neighbors but the updated label also increases protections for wildlife and habitats."

The Enlist herbicide registration amendment process included EPA conducting updated data analyses and initiating appropriate agency consultations to help confirm Enlist herbicides continue to comply with the Endangered Species Act (ESA), and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). As part of that process, EPA updated its ecological and ESA risk assessments, resulting in the addition of targeted risk mitigation measures to the Enlist herbicide labels. These updates will help ensure that use of Enlist herbicides in accordance with the label will help protect endangered species and their habitats while also allowing growers to continue to capture the benefits of the Enlist® weed control system.

Corteva remains committed to grower education efforts – including in particular, education efforts focused on these label changes -- through its Enlist Ahead management resource, which informs growers, distributors, retailers and applicators about proper use. The Enlist Ahead program helps customers with on-target applications and sound weed management practices for successful, sustainable use of the Enlist® weed control system.

Enlist Ahead was launched with the Enlist system to provide farmers with the confidence they need to trust the system and achieve on-target herbicide applications. This winter, continued monthly webinars led by Enlist field specialists will provide information and answer questions about label changes and include guidance on subjects ranging from nozzle selection to tank-mix recommendations to neighbor-friendly characteristics of Enlist herbicides. From Oct. 2020 – Aug. 2021, more than 16,000 farmers, applicators and retailers were trained on how to use the system properly by attending webinars and other training opportunities.

"We're proud of our continued efforts to provide farmers and applicators with the tools they need to keep weeds at bay," said Cynthia Ericson, vice president, U.S. Marketing for Corteva Agriscience. "Enlist® herbicides have been used successfully since 2017."

"As long as you stay on label and run the recommended rates, you'll have no problem keeping a clean field," says Ethan Clarke, Indiana farmer.

To learn more about the Enlist® weed control system and see why farmers have made the switch, visit ExperiencingEnlist.com. Follow the Enlist system with @EnlistOnline on Twitter or go to the YouTube channel for latest updates and educational tips.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

