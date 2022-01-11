California Family Physicians Applaud Governor Newsom for Visionary Budget Proposal

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP) and its more than 10,000 members commend Governor Gavin Newsom on the impactful, forward-thinking approach of his proposed January 2022-23 Budget Proposal. The budget proposal includes key investments to improve access to health care services and to support COVID-19 response efforts. CAFP looks forward to working with the Administration and the Legislature to ensure California continues to build the primary care physician workforce.

"The Governor`s proposed budget includes strategic investments to strengthen future and ongoing efforts to improve equity and access for underserved communities," said CAFP President Shannon Connolly, MD, FAAFP. "As physicians who take care of every member of the family, from kids to seniors, we were pleased to see initiatives to address insulin affordability, maintain and improve access to reproductive health care services and behavioral health services, and promote care for people with cognitive impairment. We applaud the governor for including these investments in the budget," she added.

Governor Newsom announced historical investments to achieve universal access to healthcare coverage by expanding full-scope Medi-Cal eligibility to all income-eligible adults aged 26 through 49 regardless of immigration status. CAFP believes communities are safer and healthier when all individuals, regardless of immigration status, have access to health care.

Also included in the Governors 2022-23 Budget Proposal is $2.8 Billion for the upcoming fiscal year to implement California's recently approved CalAIM initiatives, which aim to achieve broad-based delivery system, program, and payment reform across the Medi-Cal program. CalAIM will apply a whole-person care approach that integrates health care and other social determinants of health to this statewide program, with a clear focus on improving health and reducing health disparities and inequities, including improving and expanding behavioral health care. Family physicians understand that it is important to identify and address social determinants of health for individuals and families to achieve optimal health outcomes.

CAFP supports the Governors science-based approach to fighting COVID-19 and the $2.7 billion investments for vaccines, boosters, statewide testing, and increased medical personnel.

"Covid-19 continues to impact the lives of many Californians and disproportionately impacts communities of color and our most vulnerable populations. It is imperative that we continue to take science-based responses to slow community transmission and to combat the spread of the virus," said CAFP President Shannon Connolly, MD, FAAFP.

About the California Academy of Family Physicians: With more than 10,000 members, including active practicing family physicians, residents in family medicine, and medical students interested in the specialty, CAFP is the largest primary care medical society in California. Family physicians are trained to treat an entire family's medical needs, addressing the whole spectrum of life's health care needs. FPs serve a broad base of patients in urban, suburban, and rural areas, often in California's most underserved areas.

