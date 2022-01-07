First Federal Bank Positively Impacts Local Communities Throughout 2021

LAKE CITY, Fla., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank understands the positive impact an organization can have on a community, and has been passionate about giving back for nearly 60 years. In 2021, the community-based mutual savings bank supported special projects for education programs, mental health and medical agencies, food service agencies, athletic programs, animal services, various community enrichment programs, and more across 15 counties in Florida, Georgia, Washington DC, Wisconsin and South Carolina.

"Supporting non-profit organizations in the towns in which our customers and employees live and work, is critical to the long-term success of our communities" said John Medina, President and Chief Executive Officer. "First Federal Bank recognizes that we play a part in this support and has developed a dynamic system of charitable giving for our customers, employees, and our organization."

First Federal has established three different ways to make donations to charitable and community organizations:

Community Rewards Program - With the Community Rewards Program (CRP), customers help First Federal donate to specific projects when using their debit card. In 2021, First Federal committed $59,500 to local organizations through the CRP program.

First Federal Way - Through the First Federal Way payroll deduction program, employees are able to direct a portion of their paychecks to charitable organizations. A year-end match contributed by the First Federal Board of Directors doubles the impact to these agencies. First Federal employees donated nearly $113,730 in 2021 to 55 local non-profit organizations!

First Federal Foundation - The First Federal Foundation was established as a way for the organization to support community and economic growth on a larger scale, in addition to designating funds locally with guidance from the Commercial, Community Banking, or Residential Lending teams. Donations made in 2021 totaled $459,300.

First Federal is proud to have bolstered local communities during another unprecedented year with close to $573,000 in total donations distributed to 294 non-profits. In addition, staff volunteered over 3000 hours in the communities they call home. The impact has been felt far and wide.

Sherry Houston, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida states, "Through your generosity, there is hope that every child will feel the love of their family day in and day out- it truly makes a difference in their journey."

First Federal Bank is a community-based mutual savings bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

