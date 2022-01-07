Fibrenew Demonstrates Unmatched Stability in 2021, Gears up for Momentous Year Ahead

BLACK DIAMOND, AB, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the ongoing pandemic, 2021 seems like a difficult year for franchise brands to concentrate on growth, however, the leading mobile service franchise specializing in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery, showed stability in the face of ongoing uncertainty. As a result of both the rising home service sector and the $841.5 billion global repair and maintenance market, Fibrenew signed 40 franchise agreements in 2021, adding to the system's 285+ network of mobile franchises.

Fibrenew, a brand well-positioned to help consumers and businesses save time and money wherever possible, has a naturally eco-friendly franchise model that provides an alternative to replacement by restoring and conserving goods. This year's agreements will help meet residential and commercial furniture needs in:

Alabama

Arizona (2)

California (2)

Connecticut

Florida (6)

Idaho

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota (3)

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania (2)

Saudi Arabia

South Carolina

Tennessee (3)

Texas (6)

Virginia

Washington

Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar franchise opportunities, Fibrenew franchisees are not stuck behind a desk, or counter and have freedom to set their own hours. The mobile concept allows franchisees to go directly to where the work is for all leather, plastic and vinyl repair needs. The attractive business model, coupled with the confidence these franchisees demonstrate by investing in Fibrenew, helps showcase the brand's strength and durability during a particularly challenging year for business owners.

"The last two years have brought a lot of challenges but along with these trials came plenty of opportunities," said Jesse Johnstone, president of Fibrenew. "Our brand is perfectly positioned to withstand the uncertainty of today's climate due to the multiple revenue streams and high demand for our services which are done directly where the work is needed – homes, restaurants, dealerships, offices and more."

The brand's expansion was propelled by an international agreement which will grow expand Fibrenew's presence in the Middle East, specifically Saudi Arabia. In fact, this year brought investment from the likes of large, multi-unit developers and those looking to make a career shift amidst the "Great Resignation" sweeping the nation. Entrepreneurs are flocking to Fibrenew for its ease of operations, unrivaled support and opportunity for growth within a booming industry. Fibrenew has seen unparalleled growth over the past five years, including 16% year over year growth from 2020 to 2021. The brand projects even more expansion in 2022 with the goal of 15% growth in 2022. Franchise Business Review recently ranked Fibrenew on its Top Franchises for 2022 list for the fifth year in a row and the brand was also named the Best of 2022 by Franchise Journal Magazine. Rankings such as these further solidify that Fibrenew is an investment opportunity worth pursuing.

By equipping its franchisees with first-rate hands-on training, in-house technology for operations and ongoing workshops and seminars, Fibrenew is able to ensure its owners are set up for success. In addition to the supportive culture, the exclusive territory rights ensure there's no internal competition. Rather, the franchisees band together and help one another during training and beyond; some even split the cost of hiring an administrative assistance to help with scheduling and handling inbound leads.

About Fibrenew

Fibrenew is a leading mobile service franchise that specializes in the repair, restoration, and renewal of leather, plastic, vinyl, fabric, and upholstery. With a rich history that dates back to 1985, Fibrenew manufactures a highly-specialized proprietary product line and has pioneered the repair techniques and exclusive color matching technology used by its technicians every day. With 285+ franchise locations and 350+ technicians across the USA, Canada, Mexico, Chile, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia, the company's eco-friendly restoration services save customers time and money by offering an alternative to replacing their damaged couches and chairs, car and marine components, commercial furniture and more. For more information about Fibrenew franchise opportunities, visit https://www.fibrenew.com/franchising/.

