Collagen Matrix, Inc. Names Tony Orsini Chief Operating Officer

OAKLAND, N.J., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen Matrix, Inc., a leader in regenerative medicine, global manufacturer of collagen- and mineral-based medical devices, and Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, announced today the appointment of Tony Orsini as Chief Operating Officer.

Tony has an extensive background in operations and team leadership, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer at Flexan, a leader in custom medical device manufacturing solutions and former Linden Capital Partners portfolio company. He began his career in the United States Army and then held a variety of plant management positions with Rubbermaid Inc. before moving into senior operational positions at Doskocil Manufacturing Company and Hill-Rom. Tony also served as Chief Operating Officer at Diam USA and then moved into Senior VP positions at Fenwal International and Beaver-Visitec International. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University.

About Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of collagen-based medical products used for tissue and bone repair and regeneration. Founded in 1997, Collagen Matrix is headquartered in Oakland, New Jersey and develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis across orthopedic, sports medicine, dental, and neurosurgery end markets. The company also offers partnership opportunities including distribution, contract product development, and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.collagenmatrix.com.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 200 total transactions. The firm has raised over $6 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

