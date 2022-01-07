Boston Hemp Inc. Explains THC-o and It's Rumored Effects

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THC-o is a new, cutting-edge hemp derived cannabinoid which carries psychoactive effects and feelings of euphoria. It is rumored that THC-O is roughly 3 times more potent than regular Delta-9 THC. Additionally, THC-O is rumored to help relieve nausea and anxiety, as well as reducing stress and stimulating appetite (None of these rumors have been reviewed by the FDA).

Boston Hemp Inc Products and the Effects of THC-o

All products that contain THC-O MUST be derived from hemp in order to be legal in the United States and abide by the legislation of the 2018 Farm Bill signed by President Donald J. Trump. THC-o is currently being sold throughout the industry in numerous forms. Boston Hemp Inc has a variety of options such as flower, wax, hash, vape carts, and numerous edibles available on their website. Consumers are flocking to websites like theirs as opposed to traditional dispensaries for a more affordable and convenient sense of relief. "I absolutely love it! I've saved thousands of dollars and have been experiencing identical medicinal effects as marijuana from all these hemp derived products" says John Marquardt, a regular user of hemp derived cannabinoids. Tim Coyle, another hemp enthusiast and connoisseur says "At low doses I feel happy and euphoric, but with a larger dose at night I sleep great".

Boston Hemp offers a variety of THC-o as well as hemp derived CBD, Delta 8, Delta 10, and HHC options online, shipped nationwide to your door. You can see the entire lineup on the Boston Hemp website.

