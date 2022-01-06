Pardee Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that Harry G. Symons, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire from the Company in May, 2022. In addition, the Company announced that Steven J. Rolle has joined the Company as of January 4, 2022 as Senior Vice President of Finance. Upon Mr. Symons retirement in May, Mr. Rolle will succeed Mr. Symons as Pardee's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the Company, I want to thank Harry for his tremendous dedication, integrity and leadership" said Carleton P. Erdman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout his 40 year career with the Company, Harry has maintained a steady focus on supporting Pardee's significant growth and built an outstanding track record of creating value for our shareholders. It has been a privilege to work alongside him each day. We all wish Harry the very best in his retirement."

Erdman added "I am pleased that Steve Rolle has joined the Company. Steve's success and experience as a CFO, his financial and accounting expertise, and his leadership qualities will be a valuable addition to the Pardee team as we move forward."

Rolle brings with him almost 30 years of experience in accounting, treasury, financial management and reporting, corporate strategy, M&A, and portfolio optimization. He most recently served as the CFO of 3SI Security Systems, Inc., a technology security firm based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and current expectations, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: difficult economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties. As a result, these forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

