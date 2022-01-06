Palmetto Announces Solar Mapping Coverage of over 107 Million U.S. Buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto , a rapidly growing platform technology company accelerating the national adoption of clean energy, today announced that its Mapdwell division has mapped the solar potential and energy load profiles of over 107 million rooftops — approximately 75% of all U.S. buildings equating to 81% of the U.S. population — using its proprietary technology. Acquired by Palmetto in April 2021, Mapdwell also licenses this data via application programming interfaces (APIs) to leading utility companies, such as ConEd, Pepco, BGE and others, to further renewable energy initiatives across the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Palmetto Clean Technology, Inc.)

"Our deep tech and data capabilities are helping to accelerate the needed shift to clean energy on a societal scale," stated Chris Kemper , Palmetto Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The accuracy of Mapdwell's technology helps educate consumers by providing unique and detailed information on their potential investment in solar energy. That information, coupled with our energy-as-a-service platform, provides an easier, faster and more intuitive way for consumers to adopt clean energy."

"Reaching this milestone is a significant step forward for the solar industry. Mapdwell now covers 81% of the U.S. population in 38 states and Washington D.C., including all current Palmetto service areas," stated Eduardo Berlin , Executive Vice President of Palmetto and Founder of Mapdwell. "Our goal is to map the solar potential and derive energy load profiles of every building across the U.S. — and we're on track to accomplish just that in the very near future."

Mapdwell's state-of-the-art technology, incubated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), provides an instant assessment of any building's rooftop potential for solar energy production and battery storage, as well as a baseline energy load profile. Within minutes, customers can see their estimated cost-benefit analysis to determine whether installing solar panels would be worth their investment as well as calculate an estimate of the number of years it would take to earn back the financial investment. The Mapdwell tool earned Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award in 2014.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., Palmetto believes that choosing to source clean energy from renewable resources like solar power should be a right, not a privilege. Palmetto's proprietary technology, marketplace business model, and consumer mobile application are all designed to simplify and democratize access to clean energy, making it easier and more affordable to make the switch. In addition to its solar calculator, which helps customers quickly estimate utility costs saved by switching to solar power, Palmetto offers a team of local solar experts to design and install a solar panel system that matches their needs. Palmetto Protect ensures these customers receive comprehensive, long-term monitoring and robust customer support.

Palmetto is committed to the democratization of energy by putting power and control back in the hands of consumers and inspiring them to make environmentally responsible choices. To this end, Palmetto has developed a clean energy marketplace, with proprietary technology designed to make it easier and more affordable for customers to source their energy from renewables like solar power . The Company develops proprietary products that reduce costs and drive widespread distribution of simple energy management solutions through a fully distributed network with teammates throughout the U.S. In furthering its mission, Palmetto invests in communities to help mitigate climate change. Palmetto is a triple bottom line, fully distributed company. For more information, please visit www.palmetto.com .

