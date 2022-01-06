Pack4U acquires leading pharmacy technology company Catalyst Healthcare

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pack4U, a connected health services company, acquires long-time technology partner Catalyst Healthcare whose patented AdhereNet® platform links pharmacists, patients, and care teams to effectively manage drug complexity and improve medication adherence.

"We are dedicated to improving patient outcomes at scale. Bringing this domain knowledge in-house is vital for Pack4U. Catalyst's CEO Shane Bishop is a pharmacy thought leader and we are excited about building the next phase of Pack4U with the Catalyst team on board," said Pack4U President, Rahul Chopra. "Catalyst's proprietary and patented platform strengthens our ability to meet the needs of patients, providers and health plans by offering a full, end-to-end, connected care solution seamlessly integrated with our vast clinical team across all states."

Pack4U provides in-home and virtual services that connect patients with pharmacists for oversight, medication delivery, remote monitoring, and care coordination. Our complete suite of connected health IP fortifies Pack4U's ability to personalize care, improve health outcomes, and lower total cost of care across North America.

"I am extremely excited to see these organizations come together and to join the team that is transforming in-home healthcare," said Shane Bishop. "Pack4U's extensive and diverse team of pharmacists combined with Catalyst's adherence solutions, create opportunity for a new patient monitoring paradigm. With central fills for scale and community pharmacy adoption, we will reach more people to change more lives."

"This collaboration follows our aggressive growth in 2021. It expands our vision of in-home care via a full suite of managed services featuring patient specific, in-home medicine dispensing, always-on patient engagement, electronic medicine administration record and supply chain software for centralized filling," said Rahul Chopra.

Pack4U Inc (https://www.pack4u.com) is a tech-enabled health services company. We connect people with community pharmacists to manage drug complexity and maximize health benefits through personalized medication delivery, virtual monitoring, and proactive care. Our fully automated, high-volume central fill pharmacy hubs, proprietary health platform and medication adherence network power a robust, scalable solution to chronic condition management that leads to better patient outcomes and total cost of care reduction.

