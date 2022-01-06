Cox Network Transformation to Bring Multi-Gig Internet Service to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications today announced the company will make significant broadband network enhancements in Hampton Roads. As part of a multi-billion dollar infrastructure investment to build a 10 Gigabit-capable, fiber-optic network, these enhancements will enable Cox to deliver multi-Gigabit speeds to its customers in the next few years, both downstream and upstream, to support a host of bandwidth-hungry applications.

Cox has invested $55 million over the last 5 years in Hampton Roads and was the first to make Gigabit service available to all customers in the market. Cox now plans to invest an additional $100+ million over the next 3 years to deliver multi-Gigabit symmetrical speeds over high-speed broadband connections, starting in Norfolk.

"We're preparing for the next generation of internet uses at home and in business. The ever-growing number of connected devices combined with exciting new applications of technology such as virtual reality learning, autonomous vehicles or even exploring the meta-verse will require more network capacity and increased speeds and symmetry," said J.D. Myers, Senior Vice President and Region Manager, Cox Communications. "We are committed to being the internet provider customers can count on to have the speed they need now and in the future."

In addition to faster speeds, Cox also provides secure and reliable wifi connections covering the whole home. Cox's Panoramic Wifi delivers the equipment its customers need for best-in-class wifi that can be easily updated as technology changes. Customers also get control and security through the Panoramic Wifi app with Advanced Security, protecting every device connected to their network.

As the largest private telecom company in America, Cox delivers value beyond superior internet and entertainment services in the communities it serves. A recent 2019-2020 economic impact assessment of the company's operating, capital project and social investment data in Hampton Roads indicates that Cox Communications recurring operations support more than $170 million in economic output locally, including more than 1,000 jobs and near $50 million in wage and salary payments. Beyond this, the company's $1.5+ billion annual capital investment in technology infrastructure generates more than $20 billion in economic output supporting over 55,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in wage and salary payments. Cox Communications also generates over $480 million annually in state and local tax contributions.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

