The 2021-2022 Global Top Brands lists announced - a tribute to China's innovation power

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, 2022, the 2021-2022 Global Top Brands Awards Ceremony (GTB), co-hosted by Asia Digital Group, Europe Digital Group and TWICE has been held online during the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

As a key part of CES, the Global Top Brands has attracted the attention of global consumers and peers in the industry for its world-renowned authority, professionalism, and credibility for 16 years. The companies and brands listed as the GTB every year are role models for promoting industry reform and development in their respective fields, leading the changes of this era.

Six grand awards were announced, including "2021-2022 Top 10 CE Brands", "2021-2022 Top 15 Global Smartphone Brands", "2021-2022 Top 15 Global Smart Connected Device Brands", "2021-2022 Top 10 Global TV Brands", "2021-2022 Top 50 Global CE Brands" and "2021-2022 International Innovation Enterprises Brand Award", together with multiple special awards. The lists not only have shown the trend of the global consumer electronics market but also unveiled a new era where technology contributes to the diversified development of brands.

Chinese brands shining through a booming era of Consumer Electronics

A new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation has accelerated the reshaping of the global economic structure, making industries of the future to be the competition focus among major powers. World-leading companies in science and technology have been focusing on cultivating corporate innovation and strengthening the deployment of such industries as metaverse, artificial intelligence, big data, and 5G. In China, domestic brands have accelerated the in-depth integration of emerging technologies and Consumer Electronics, which has not only brought about drastic changes in product design and function development in the Consumer Electronics industry, but also encouraged the whole industry to explore and innovate in relevant technologies, business models, as well as multi-dimensional development of brands in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and big data. The GTB this year is no doubt a manifesto of such efforts.

Chinese Consumer Electronics brands shone especially brightly in the fierce competition of GTB this year. TCL NXTPAPER 10s won the "Annual Eye Care Technology Innovation Award", TCL OD Zero Mini LED 8K TV X925 PRO / TCL X12 8K QD-Mini LED TV won the "Mini LED Display Technology Innovation Award", BOE 15.6" FHD ADS Pro Oxide 480Hz Won the "Display Innovation Gold Award", Changhong CHIQ Metaverse Q8R MaX won the "A lot & Display Technology Innovation Gold Award", Changhong RGB triple pure laser projector won the "Tricolor Laser Display Technology Innovation Gold Award", TCL NXTWEAR AIR, the smart glasses, won the "Annual Most Innovative Product Award".

The jury conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the participating brands from four dimensions: market share, corporate strategy and development, brand awareness, product technology and innovation. Combined with data evaluation (50%), expert jury evaluation (30%), and online voting (20%), a final decision has been made. The results are a demonstration of authoritativeness, professionalism, and fairness. Chinese Consumer Electronics brands have undergone rigorous evaluation, competing with Consumer Electronics brands from all over the world, and stood out on the lists. The awards highly recognized the revitalization of the Chinese Consumer Electronics brands, whose core technologies, product advantages and innovation capabilities are among the top in the world, leading the trend of the global Consumer Electronics industry.

Technology innovation contributes to the diversified development of brands.

Consumer Electronics brands around the world are under great pressure in the shadow of the pandemic. On the one hand, simple adding-on of traditional technologies and products are failing to meet the daily demands of work and life; on the other hand, with the rise of the new generation of consumers, all the players in the Consumer Electronics world must face up to an industrial upgrade. With the consumer demands for diversified products, it becomes inevitable for companies to ride the trend of the time – a technological consensus and transformation direction of brands globally. The one steps ahead in technological innovation will gain greater advantages in the competition of the multi-dimensional development.

Zhu Dongfang, President of Asia Digital Group, commented that consumer electronics is the industry with the fastest technology update and product iteration. Under the trend of smart, connected and personalized products, it becomes essential for Consumer Electronics brands to seek a multi-dimensional path. The driving factor behind is technology innovation, which presents both challenges and opportunities. From the GTB this year, it is clear that the Consumer Electronics industry in China has already been at the forefront of the world's industrial transformation, establishing an icon with Chinese characteristics. The award-winning Chinese companies demonstrated that technologies are contributing to the multi-dimensional development of brands. This has proved that it is the path for development through continuous technological innovation to enrich product functions, expand existing product lines, and drive the diversified growth of brands.

Chinese Consumer Electronics companies take technology innovation to facilitate the diversified development of brands, which has led to an overall increase in market share for the China Consumer Electronics industry. Data shows that the annual output value of the upstream and downstream of the Consumer Electronics industrial chain in China has reached 6 trillion yuan and end products manufacture accounts for more than 70% of the world. It has also developed into the frontier consumer market for global Consumer Electronics products. The consumer electronics market is expected to reach 1.11 trillion US dollars by 2023, and the compound annual growth rate is estimated to exceed 7% by 2026.

Comprehensive innovation and brand diversification have become the main trend in the development of global consumer electronics brands. An increasing number of Consumer Electronics brands have integrated the concept of technological innovation from as early stages as technology R&D and product roadmap to the end of the production process. This has driven Chinese consumer electronics brands to update products and diversify product lines, leading a fresh trend in the Consumer Electronics industry and exploring new territory for growth. All the collective efforts pushed forward the upgrading and transformation of China's consumer electronics industry to a brand-new level.

