Aurora Cannabis Announces New Director and Updates to The Board

Newly created directorship to be filled by Chitwant Kohli, Senior Financial Executive

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the appointment of Chitwant Kohli to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective today. This is a newly added position that expands the Board to nine members, seven of whom are independent.

Mr. Kohli joins the Board following a fulsome career as a senior financial executive with significant experience in finance, strategic planning, real estate, and operations. After 29 years of service at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) where he enhanced the company's industry leading position, Mr. Kohli retired as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Operations and Payments. In his last role at RBC, Mr. Kohli led a global team of 1,800 members and was responsible for operating and expanding the Shared Services of Payments and Trade, Cash Processing, Human Resources and Finance related services. Mr. Kohli also held key executive roles including Senior Vice President of Retail Finance where he was responsible for providing finance leadership for Canadian, U.S. and Caribbean Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Technology and Operations, and Global Functions.

Ronald Funk, Chairman of Aurora Cannabis stated, "It is with great excitement that we begin the new year by welcoming Chitwant to our Board of Directors. He offers a tremendous wealth of knowledge and executive leadership experience in the banking sector which will help further accelerate Aurora's sustainable, long-term growth. With his expertise in finance and accounting, costing and profitability, real estate, operations and performance management, Chitwant will be instrumental to our progressive agenda, lending his deep experience that is needed as we progress on our business transformation plan."

Mr. Kohli possesses over eight years of board experience including Chair of The Board of Directors at Exchange Bank of Canada, and Board Member at Trillium Health Partners, Currency Exchange International and Moneris Inc. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA), holds a Master of Laws (GPLLM) and ICD.D from University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

In addition, Theresa Firestone, appointed Independent Director in July 2021 will take on the role of Committee Chair for the Human Resources and Compensation Committee (HRCC), effective today.

