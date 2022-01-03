Sandata Announces Srini Achukola as Chief Technology Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce that Srini Achukola has joined the team as Chief Technology Officer. He brings more than 20 years of experience in leading technology teams, SaaS engineering, and operations at several high growth companies in multiple industries such as healthcare, retail supply chain management, and software products.

"I'm very honored to be joining the Sandata team," said Achukola. "Sandata does not just build healthcare technology products but is transforming the way care can be accessed by those that need it most. Sandata's vision is aligned with my passion for creatively leveraging technology and data analytics in improving quality and accessibility of healthcare."

Most recently, Achukola served as Chief Technology Officer at Catalyst Health Group and Kepro Inc. where he was responsible for engineering technology solutions and data analytics for excellence in clinical operations. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Navihealth, Carecentrix, FuelQuest, and KLC Inc.

"Part of our continued investment in technology is making sure we are working with industry leaders such as Srini," said Emmet O'Gara, Sandata Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to the positive impact he will make on our team, our products, and our customers."

Achukola will lead the team in developing next-generation products leveraging cutting edge technologies including predictive analytics, which will help caregivers make the right decisions for the individuals they serve. Payers will feel confident in said individuals' access to and quality of care. Providers will experience efficiencies and ease of use. Sandata's commitment to transforming healthcare technology is a vital component to being a long-term partner to its customers.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology that makes it easier for Medicaid payers and providers to work together from day one. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 20 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Customers are supported by an incredible team of Sandata experts. For more information, visit sandata.com.

